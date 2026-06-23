Arsenal has pulled out of race for relegated star

Manchester United are set to sign Mateus Fernandes, with Metro Sport reporting that Arsenal have now pulled out of the race for the Portuguese midfielder this summer.

Fernandes is regarded as one of the standout performers in the West Ham squad that suffered relegation, and Arsenal had been monitoring him throughout the season after being impressed by his consistency and influence in midfield.

He stood out during a difficult campaign for West Ham, who struggled for stability throughout the year before ultimately dropping out of the top flight. Despite the team’s overall problems, Fernandes was widely regarded as one of their most reliable players and consistently performed whenever selected.

Manchester United Move Ahead in Race

The report claims Arsenal have now decided to shift their attention to other transfer targets, effectively opening the door for Manchester United to move ahead in negotiations. United are said to have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder.

The Red Devils reportedly view Fernandes as a strong fit for their long-term midfield plans and were prepared to compete directly with Arsenal for his signature earlier in the window. However, with Arsenal stepping back, that competition may no longer be necessary.

United’s interest reflects their continued focus on strengthening midfield depth by targeting young, high-potential players who can develop into key starters over time.

Arsenal Shift Focus to Alternative Targets

Arsenal are still expected to strengthen their squad this summer, but their recruitment strategy now appears to be shifting towards more established attacking talent.

The club are reportedly focusing on players such as Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola, who are considered more experienced at the highest level and further along in their development compared to Fernandes.

This change in approach suggests Arsenal are prioritising proven top-level quality as they look to build on recent success and maintain competitiveness across all competitions next season.

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