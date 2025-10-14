Arsenal has refused to give up on signing La Liga star

Arsenal continues to maintain its interest in signing Arda Guler, despite the midfielder establishing himself as an important player at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old initially struggled to secure regular minutes under Xabi Alonso, particularly before Jude Bellingham suffered an injury, but he impressed when given opportunities in the Englishman’s absence.

Guler’s Role at Real Madrid

Under Madrid’s current manager, Guler has earned a more consistent role, with the coaching staff expressing confidence in his potential to contribute significantly to the team. His performances have demonstrated technical ability and maturity, leading Real Madrid to view him as a key component of their plans. Despite this, Arsenal have refused to abandon their pursuit, continuing to monitor his development closely.

According to Grada3, Guler remains one of Arsenal’s top transfer priorities. The club views him as a player capable of strengthening their squad and believes that an opportunity could arise in the future to bring him to the Emirates, similar to the way they previously acquired Martin Odegaard. While Guler is reportedly content in Madrid, football is a fast-moving business, and circumstances could change within a matter of months, potentially creating an opening for a move to London.

Arsenal’s Strategic Interest

The Gunners’ continued focus on Guler reflects a long-term strategy to secure emerging talents who can impact the team at the highest level. His ability to control the midfield, coupled with creativity and versatility, aligns with Arsenal’s approach of blending youth and experience to sustain competitiveness in both domestic and European competitions.

While no immediate transfer appears imminent, Arsenal’s interest underscores their intent to remain proactive in the market. Guler’s development at Real Madrid will be closely tracked, with the club prepared to act should the opportunity arise to add the highly regarded midfielder to their squad in the near future.

