Arsenal has reignited its interest in London club’s defender

Arsenal have emerged as one of several clubs interested in signing Marc Guehi in the summer, following a renewed opportunity created by Liverpool’s failure to complete a deal for the defender. Guehi has delivered consistently high-level performances over the past few seasons, establishing himself as one of the most reliable defenders available and attracting long-standing attention from elite clubs.

The defender has previously been monitored by Arsenal, although their interest did not progress into a formal move at the time. That hesitation appeared costly when Guehi agreed to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window. The move was advanced to the point where he completed his medical, and an agreement between the clubs looked imminent. However, Crystal Palace ultimately withdrew from the deal late in the window after failing to secure a replacement.

As a result, Guehi remained at Palace, where he has continued to perform at a high standard. His contract situation now means he is expected to leave the club as a free agent, significantly increasing competition for his signature and making him an attractive option for several top sides.

Arsenal renew their interest

Arsenal have now reignited their pursuit of Guehi and are prepared to challenge both Liverpool and Manchester City for his services. According to The Athletic, the Gunners have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring his situation closely, having been encouraged by Liverpool’s inability to finalise a deal previously.

Arsenal are understood to favour a summer move, allowing them to plan carefully and integrate the defender into their squad without urgency. Their renewed interest reflects both Guehi’s consistent form and the club’s desire to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the next campaign.

Competition intensifies for signature

Liverpool is also expected to pursue a summer move, while Manchester City are reportedly keen to act sooner and would prefer to secure his signature this month. This difference in approach could prove decisive, depending on Palace’s stance and Guehi’s own preferences.

For now, the defender remains focused on his current responsibilities, committed to helping Crystal Palace through the remainder of the season. Greater clarity over his future is expected in the coming weeks, as interest continues to build and clubs position themselves ahead of a potentially decisive transfer battle.