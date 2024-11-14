Arsenal has reignited their interest in La Liga midfielder

Arsenal’s interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has resurfaced, following earlier links with the midfielder before the club ultimately decided to sign Mikel Merino at the start of this season. Zubimendi has long been on the radar of top clubs due to his technical skill and influence in central midfield. Liverpool nearly secured his services recently, but the Spanish international eventually opted to stay, putting a temporary hold on a potential move to the Premier League. Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal is keen to revisit their interest and make another bid for Zubimendi as early as January 2025.

Zubimendi’s talents and versatility make him an appealing option for Arsenal, particularly as they look to bolster their midfield. Arsenal’s strategy to acquire him sooner rather than later aims to preempt the increased competition that would likely surface at the end of the season. Liverpool, still in the mix, could revive their pursuit if Arsenal does not act quickly. The Gunners are aware that by waiting until the summer, they risk entering a bidding war with more clubs, possibly driving up the transfer price beyond their budget.

However, convincing Real Sociedad to release a key player midseason will be challenging. Zubimendi is integral to Sociedad’s ambitions in both La Liga and European competitions, and the Spanish side is unlikely to entertain offers unless they find a suitable replacement—a task not easily accomplished during the January transfer window.

Adding Zubimendi to Arsenal’s squad would certainly strengthen their midfield depth and versatility. His defensive awareness and passing range complement Arsenal’s dynamic style, aligning well with Mikel Arteta’s vision for the squad. If the Gunners can secure Zubimendi, they would be gaining one of the continent’s top midfield talents, who could make an immediate impact. For now, much depends on how negotiations unfold and whether Arsenal can convince Sociedad to part ways with one of their most valued players midseason.

