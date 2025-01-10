Arsenal has reportedly called their rival to sign wantaway striker

Arsenal has reportedly reached out to Manchester United to inquire about what it would take to secure a deal for Marcus Rashford this month. For much of his career, Rashford has been a player linked with a potential move to the Gunners, but he has traditionally been seen as not for sale. However, under the current United manager, Ruben Amorim, Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain. The forward has failed to impress Amorim, leading to tensions over his attitude, which could now pave the way for an exit from the club.
Rashford’s representatives are eager to secure him a move away from Manchester United after he was dropped for several matches in recent weeks. His camp has been in talks with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and now Arsenal has entered the race to see if they can lure him to the Emirates. This development has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding the player’s future, and the Gunners could be looking to make a move this month if the right conditions are met.
Italian journalist Massimo Marianella, who has been following the interest from Serie A teams in Rashford, has shared that Arsenal’s interest in the player is genuine. He recently told Spazioj that “it seems that Arsenal have made a phone call to Manchester United for Rashford. The club has valued him at €25m.” This figure, while lower than expected for a player of Rashford’s calibre, suggests that Manchester United is open to selling the forward, given his current situation.
However, the idea of signing Rashford raises questions about whether Arsenal should pursue him. If the player is not deemed good enough for Manchester United, questions arise over whether he would be the right fit for Arsenal, a club looking to compete at the top of the Premier League. While Rashford has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, his inconsistent form and recent drop in stature could be a concern. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, has shown a preference for players who are at the peak of their abilities, and it remains to be seen if Rashford can meet that standard.
With other targets in mind, the Gunners should focus on players who are currently performing at the highest level rather than taking a risk on a player who may not be in the right frame of mind or form. If Rashford is no longer seen as a key figure at Manchester United, he may not be the solution Arsenal needs as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Stay well away!!!!!
@Reggie
Yep…👍🏾
I like Rashford as a player; he would add much needed firepower to our offence, but can’t this one happening. His wages would be too massive. Not sure too if we could tolerate the drama and games from his “oversized” personality.
I have never understood this “if he’s not good enough for xxx he’s not good enough for us BS.
So we shouldn’t have signed Henry, Bergkamp, Vieria etc etc etc then?!
I don’t agree that he has an oversized personality, it’s what he does out of football that brings him to the atte the public.
The biggest problem, I agree, is his wages, but that shouldn’t be a stumbling block if Rashford really wants to get back to playing – he can afford to drop his salary.
Going back to not being good enough for manure etc – I seem to remember another CF who we purchased from them, Danny Welbeck and he wasn’t a bad signing was he?
I agree with your point (players can revive their careers by moving – Henry, Vieira and bergkamp are great examples), I just have no faith that a player who’s clearly lost his passion for the game, playing for his “local”(?) club, is going to regain it here – it could happen, but it would be an expensive mistake if it doesn’t. I could imagine him signing for us, playing brilliantly for a few games, and then dropping off again…
Quality wise, he’s good enough for us and most other teams imo, and having him and saka in the same side, at their best, would be great, but it’s about motivation – simply not worth the risk imo.
I disagree a bit about welbeck – while he wasn’t a complete failure, I didn’t think he was a great success either. He was just a squad player really – had some good moments, but didn’t set the world alight. But what doesn’t detract from your point, for me.
Davi, if the mooted asking price of £28 million is true and we can get him in this window, what’s the gamble.
I can’t see any other striker of his ability being allowed to move in this window.
Welbeck? Still playing in the PL for Brighton and scoring goals!!
That’s 28m that could go somewhere else, plus wages, whatever they could be, and a place in the squad.
Welbeck is doing well for Brighton, but it’s a level down – I like him, just don’t think he was a great success for us. He was alright 😁
Where else could it go?
Everyone seems to be in agreement that we need a striker – he’s a striker – it seems there are no other strikers available – he’s available.
Is the reported £28 million asking price really a gamble?
After all, he will have a point to prove and what better way to do it than join a bitter rival and score goals?
The attention of the public.