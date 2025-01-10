Arsenal has reportedly called their rival to sign wantaway striker

Arsenal has reportedly reached out to Manchester United to inquire about what it would take to secure a deal for Marcus Rashford this month. For much of his career, Rashford has been a player linked with a potential move to the Gunners, but he has traditionally been seen as not for sale. However, under the current United manager, Ruben Amorim, Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain. The forward has failed to impress Amorim, leading to tensions over his attitude, which could now pave the way for an exit from the club.

Rashford’s representatives are eager to secure him a move away from Manchester United after he was dropped for several matches in recent weeks. His camp has been in talks with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and now Arsenal has entered the race to see if they can lure him to the Emirates. This development has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding the player’s future, and the Gunners could be looking to make a move this month if the right conditions are met.

Italian journalist Massimo Marianella, who has been following the interest from Serie A teams in Rashford, has shared that Arsenal’s interest in the player is genuine. He recently told Spazioj that “it seems that Arsenal have made a phone call to Manchester United for Rashford. The club has valued him at €25m.” This figure, while lower than expected for a player of Rashford’s calibre, suggests that Manchester United is open to selling the forward, given his current situation.

However, the idea of signing Rashford raises questions about whether Arsenal should pursue him. If the player is not deemed good enough for Manchester United, questions arise over whether he would be the right fit for Arsenal, a club looking to compete at the top of the Premier League. While Rashford has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, his inconsistent form and recent drop in stature could be a concern. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, has shown a preference for players who are at the peak of their abilities, and it remains to be seen if Rashford can meet that standard.

With other targets in mind, the Gunners should focus on players who are currently performing at the highest level rather than taking a risk on a player who may not be in the right frame of mind or form. If Rashford is no longer seen as a key figure at Manchester United, he may not be the solution Arsenal needs as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.