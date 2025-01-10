Arsenal has reportedly identified a replacement for Mikel Arteta

After Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, supporters of the Gunners fear that another trophyless season could be on the horizon. Despite being one of the main title contenders in recent years, Arsenal has repeatedly fallen short, with Manchester City claiming the Premier League title in the last two seasons.
This year, Arsenal is once again in the hunt for silverware, but the challenge now comes from Liverpool, who are leading the charge for the top spot. With this renewed competition, the question arises: will Arne Slot manage to win the Premier League before Mikel Arteta does?
The pressure is mounting on Arteta to deliver a major trophy this season, especially considering his tenure of five years at the helm. If he fails to secure silverware, some fans believe that his time at Arsenal could come to an end. According to a report from Sport Witness, the Gunners are already considering a replacement for Arteta, with Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi being linked as a potential successor.
The report suggests that Inzaghi could be Arsenal’s man when the club decides to part ways with Arteta, should the team fail to win a major trophy this season. Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal has been marked by significant progress, but without a title, his future could be in jeopardy, as managers are ultimately judged on their ability to win matches and silverware.
For Arteta, the stakes are high. He knows that failing to win a trophy this season could cost him his position, especially with the Gunners continuing to show promise and ambition under his leadership. The pressure to secure a major trophy has never been greater, and it remains to be seen whether Arteta can prove his doubters wrong or if Arsenal will turn to Inzaghi to take the team forward.
Sadly in the event of Arteta failing to win a trophy, I have my doubts as to whether he would lose his job.
The owner’s giving him a new contract recently, certainly doesn’t give the impression that he will go any time soon.
Unless of course, the owners suddenly realize that winning trophy’s is what its all about. (Don’t hold your breath folks🤦♂️).
Spot on. Not that I want him to be fired at the moment but even when he clearly deserves it, I don’t think they will fire him until his contract is up as long he makes top 4. The will wait until everything become worse and spiraling out of control before they take action.
A quote from Dennis Bergkamp :
When you start supporting the club, you don’t support it for it’s trophies, it’s players or it’s history.
You support it because you find yourself in it, you have found a place where you feel like you belong.
That sums up perfectly how I feel about The Arsenal and winning trophies always comes second to knowing the club is on a stable and legitimate footing.
👏👏👏👏