Arsenal has sent a message to Premier League rivals with win over Brentford

Pundit Steve Sidwell believes that Arsenal’s win against Brentford this evening sends a strong message to Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The draw between Liverpool and Manchester City earlier in the day provided an opportunity for Arsenal to claim the top spot with a victory against Brentford.

Despite facing challenges in the game, Mikel Arteta’s side, far from their best form, managed to secure the win and is entering the new week as the league leaders.

Arsenal put in considerable effort to secure the decisive goal, and it seemed like an opportunity they couldn’t afford to miss.

Former Chelsea player Sidwell sees this victory as a clear message to the other two contenders in the race for the league title.

He said on the BBC:

“That win sends a statement out to Manchester City and Liverpool.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We needed that win and the boys made our week by securing all the points in that fixture.

We have become one of the results machines in the league, but there will be tougher tests ahead and we must be prepared to do better in our next games.

It is great to see the boys return from the international break and get straight back to business. Hopefully, we can go on a winning run now.