Arsenal has set an asking price for player wanted by Barcelona

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Martinelli will come good, he just need good coaching on discision making when to cross and cutback or he should play as our second striker because his finishing is good.
I think Arteta needs to take a decision on Martinelli
He seems to be a ‘finisher’ in Europe but I think he has 1 goal all season in PL. Albeit a great goal against Citeh
Not sure if he wants to keep being a super sub but surely for Asrsenal we want
someone who is consistent in PL
I think he could be a great player but sadly stays don’t stack up currently
Trossard comes up with crucial goals but his one against Weat Ham was his first of the year which frankly is not good enough
So an interesting dilemma for Arteta next season