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Arsenal has set an asking price for player wanted by Barcelona

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This could be Gabriel Martinelli’s last season as an Arsenal player, with the Brazilian forward’s valuation reportedly set should clubs become serious about a move for him.

He has been one of Arsenal’s most important players over recent seasons and has continued to produce strong performances for the Gunners whenever he features. Martinelli is not always a consistent performer, but when he is in form, he is extremely difficult to stop, and Mikel Arteta values his contribution at the Emirates.

However, every player has a price, and clubs may consider sales even of key figures, so it is not surprising that Martinelli has been linked with a possible departure at the end of the campaign. Arsenal are now reportedly preparing for interest in the winger, with his valuation set at 50 million euros according to Fichajes.

Performance and squad role

Despite fluctuations in form, Martinelli remains an important attacking option for Arsenal, offering pace and directness on the flank. His ability to stretch defences and create chances has made him a useful tactical asset in key matches.

Arteta continues to rely on him within the squad structure, and his development has been closely managed as Arsenal compete across multiple competitions. The club are aware that interest from abroad could increase depending on his performances during the remainder of the season. This has kept him regularly involved in important fixtures.

Transfer interest and future outlook

In the summer, Bayern Munich and Barcelona were previously linked with a move for Martinelli, and both clubs could revisit their interest when the transfer window opens again. Their potential involvement could increase competition for his signature.

If no club meets Arsenal’s valuation, the Gunners are prepared to retain him and continue using him as part of their plans for the upcoming fixtures. His future is therefore expected to depend on both market interest and Arsenal’s own squad strategy.

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  1. Martinelli will come good, he just need good coaching on discision making when to cross and cutback or he should play as our second striker because his finishing is good.

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  2. I think Arteta needs to take a decision on Martinelli

    He seems to be a ‘finisher’ in Europe but I think he has 1 goal all season in PL. Albeit a great goal against Citeh

    Not sure if he wants to keep being a super sub but surely for Asrsenal we want
    someone who is consistent in PL

    I think he could be a great player but sadly stays don’t stack up currently

    Trossard comes up with crucial goals but his one against Weat Ham was his first of the year which frankly is not good enough

    So an interesting dilemma for Arteta next season

    Reply

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