Arsenal has stepped up efforts to sign Bournemouth man

Almost every summer, Bournemouth lose key players to top Premier League clubs, and Arsenal could sign Alex Scott in the coming weeks, according to Football365. The midfielder was one of their best performers during the 2025/2026 season as they secured a Europa League spot, and his performances attracted significant attention.

The England national team manager Thomas Tuchel even invited him to a training camp, underlining just how impressive his performances had been, and the midfielder could now earn a move to Arsenal as a result of his growing reputation, which has increased speculation about his future in the transfer market.

Arsenal’s growing interest in Alex Scott

The report claims the Gunners have made him one of their priority targets this window and have stepped up their efforts in recent days. Arsenal have made contact with the Cherries to explore a deal for the midfielder and will continue pushing to complete the transfer in recent days.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are both aligned in their admiration for the midfielder, which is one of the reasons the move is progressing.

Transfer race outlook for the midfielder

The next few days could be important in deciding Scott’s future, with other clubs expected to join the race. However, Arsenal remain confident about winning the battle for his signature and adding him to their squad, as the situation develops further across the window.

Arsenal will continue monitoring the situation as competition for the midfielder increases. The club believe their project under Arteta gives them an advantage in negotiations. The coming days are expected to shape whether a deal can be completed before the window progresses further this summer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…