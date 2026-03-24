Arsenal has stepped up its pursuit of French teenage star

Arsenal could fast-track their move for Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, having intensified their interest in securing his signature in recent weeks. The teenager’s rapid development has placed him firmly on the radar of several top European clubs, and a move to a bigger side now appears increasingly likely.

With growing competition for his services, Arsenal are keen to act decisively. The club view Bouaddi as a long-term investment and is eager to position itself strongly in the race to sign one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe.

Rising Talent in Demand

Bouaddi, despite being only 18, has emerged as one of the most impressive midfielders in France in recent times. His performances have drawn widespread praise, and he is already being tipped for a bright future at the highest level.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal have stepped up their interest and consider him one of the finest young talents available. This increased focus reflects their determination to secure emerging stars before their value rises further or rival clubs make decisive moves.

The midfielder’s composure, technical ability, and maturity on the pitch have made him stand out. These qualities suggest that he has the potential to adapt quickly to a more demanding environment, making him an attractive option for a club aiming to strengthen both immediately and in the future.

Long-term Planning for Arsenal

A move for Bouaddi aligns with Arsenal’s broader strategy of building a squad capable of sustained success. The team has faced challenges in maintaining midfield consistency, particularly when key players are unavailable. Strengthening this area with a young and versatile option could provide both depth and long-term stability.

Bouaddi could eventually compete with or even replace established names in the squad, offering a solution for the future. However, completing the deal will not be straightforward, as multiple clubs are monitoring his progress closely. Arsenal will need to present a compelling project and act swiftly if they are to secure his signature ahead of their rivals.