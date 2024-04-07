Arsenal has still not contacted entourage of sought-after target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres for several months, as he emerges as one of their main striker targets.

The Swede is enjoying a stunning first season in Portugal with Sporting Club.

Sporting has a 100 million euro release clause protecting Gyokeres, which they might insist on being paid in the summer.

The former Coventry striker reportedly desires to return to England, where he played last season, giving Arsenal and Chelsea an advantage in the race for his signature.

PSG is also targeting Gyokeres as they search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who will leave in the summer.

Gyokeres has been one of the finest goalscorers this season, and we expect his entourage to be inundated with requests for his signature.

However, that has not been the case, and a report from Sport Witness claims Arsenal has not made contact with his representatives.

His camp is even looking to discuss a new deal with improved terms for the striker, which could also increase his release clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers on the market now, and we need to do all we can to add him to our squad.

The Swede will be in demand in the summer, and we have to start working on the deal now if he is our main target.