Arsenal has the fifth biggest wage bill in the Premier League

Arsenal fans have long thought that Stan Kroenke doesn’t spend money on their team and only wants to make himself wealthier by owning it.

The American is an owner that fans love to hate and he is currently facing some backlash and calls for him to leave the club after agreeing to form the breakaway European Super League alongside other club owners.

But does Kroenke truly never spend money on the team? This question has become necessary after a new report on Sun Sports reveals that the Gunners have the fifth biggest wage bill in the Premier League.

In truth, Arsenal has some of the finest players in the league and they are all well-paid.

The results on the pitch haven’t been as we all expected, but it can hardly be because Kroenke isn’t spending money.

The report says Arsenal’s wage bill for last season was £225m and it was even before they handed a new deal to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, signed Willian and Thomas Partey on bumper salaries.

That figure is bigger than that of Leicester City and West Ham, but both teams are battling for a Champions League place in this campaign while Arsenal has been stuck in mid-table all season.

Considering how much the club has been spending on wages, doesn’t it seem that the players are simply not pulling their weight and it isn’t a question of money being spent on the team?