Arsenal has the lowest wage increase in the top six since 2017

It is never easy running a Premier League club and owning a successful one like Arsenal makes the task even harder.

The wages of an average top-flight side continue to increase almost every season, which means owners probably have to put back most of what they make into running the clubs.

As new data reveals, the Kroenke’s have managed to keep Arsenal competitive even without unnecessarily increasing their wage spending.

Since 2017, Liverpool’s wage bill has increased by 75%, while that of Tottenham has risen by 66% and Manchester United’s by 45%.

However, as revealed by The Sun, the data shows that Arsenal’s wage bill within the same time frame has only increased by 5.6% from £195m to £206m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

One could argue that not signing players on massive salaries is the reason we have missed out on a top-four spot and haven’t been in the Champions League since then.

However, we are currently the best club in the country and did not get there by paying overpriced wages.

We have relied on youngsters hungry for success and not big-name players who just want to make money and make almost no contribution.

WATCH – Arteta “had no doubt we would turn it around” after mid-season blip. “I see ghow much the players want it”…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids