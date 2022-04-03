Arsenal has the most serious interest in Spain international

Todofichajes claims Arsenal remains the most serious suitor that Marco Asensio has as he ponders leaving Real Madrid.

The Spain international is close to the end of his current Madrid deal and has been in talks with them.

However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be up in the summer because they are targeting a move for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

If one of these players arrives, Asensio will struggle to play and it might be best for him to leave the club now.

Arsenal has been watching his future developments closely and has already signalled their intention to sign him.

The report claims the Gunners are the only club who have maintained a serious interest in his signature, and that has positioned them well to sign him if he leaves Spain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio hasn’t been in great form in the last few seasons, but the attacker remains one of the players to fear when he is fit.

In the colours of Madrid, we have watched him deliver some fine performances, and he might be useful to Arsenal.

As we look to bolster our offensive department, having him as part of the group will make us even stronger at the start of the next campaign.