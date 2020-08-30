Arsenal has the worst record of an English team against Man City target Lionel Messi

One of the biggest stories around the world right now is that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean has reportedly told the Catalans that he wants to leave and he has asked for his deal to be terminated so that he can join another team.

Only a few teams can afford the talented South American and one of them is Manchester City.

Several reports claim that the attacker will end up at the Etihad when the saga is over as he wants a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

Should he make it to the Etihad, then Arsenal is the team that should be more worried about that.

This is because the Argentinean has scored the highest number of goals against an English opponent against reports the Mail.

Messi has played six times against Arsenal and he has found the back of the net on nine occasions.

A move to Manchester City will improve the Citizens, but I don’t think we should be too worried about that.

One reason is that he will struggle with the physical nature of the Premier League, another reason is that he will not be an exception for this ever-improving Arsenal team.

We have gotten better at defending and most of it is down to Mikel Arteta’s tactics.

I think that the Spaniard will be able to come up with a game plan to neutralise Messi.

An article from Ime