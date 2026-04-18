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Arsenal has three injury doubts ahead of the Man City match

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Arsenal already know that Bukayo Saka will miss their trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City, but the winger is not the only fitness concern ahead of the crucial Premier League encounter. Mikel Arteta’s side travels knowing the margin for error in the title race is extremely small.

Despite having a squad widely praised for its depth, Arsenal have continued to lose important players to injury throughout the season. Arteta has had to manage repeated setbacks while still attempting to maintain results in both domestic and European competition.

Fresh Concerns Before City Clash

At times, Arsenal’s injury issues have appeared relentless, with players in similar positions suffering problems one after another. As one player returns, another has often been ruled out, disrupting rhythm and selection plans.

That challenge remains ahead of the meeting with City. According to Metro Sports, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard are all doubts for the match. Their availability is yet to be confirmed, leaving uncertainty over how strong Arsenal can be from the outset.

Each player is dealing with a minor injury concern. While none are believed to be major issues, the timing is far from ideal given the scale of the fixture and the physical demands involved.

Arsenal Need Strong Response

There is still a possibility that some or all of those players could be included in the squad, but final decisions are expected closer to kick-off. Arteta and his staff will need to balance risk carefully, particularly with more important matches still to come.

Arsenal will remain determined to secure a positive result regardless of who is available. Winning at the Etihad would significantly strengthen their hopes of becoming champions and provide a major lift in confidence for the closing weeks of the campaign.

By contrast, defeat could shift control of the title race away from the Gunners and hand momentum to City. That reality makes team selection especially important, as Arsenal must decide whether to trust partially fit players or rely on available alternatives.

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Tags Jurrien Timber Martin Odegaard Riccardo Calafiori

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