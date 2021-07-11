Arsenal has to brace themselves for more bids for youngster

Sunderland legend, Kevin Phillips reckons that Aston Villa will keep trying to sign Arsenal midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe despite the recent reports that they are now considering a move for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.
The Villans are looking to add some new young talent to their ranks this summer and they have been linked with a move for Smith Rowe and remain interested despite having repeated offers for the youngster rejected by Arsenal.
Football Insider had reported earlier that Dean Smith’s side would turn their attention towards signing McNeil if they cannot sign Smith Rowe.
Phillips concedes that a move for McNeil would be a good one for Villa, however, he insists that Smith Rowe is the better of both players and he tips Villa to persist in their bid to sign the Arsenal youngster.
Smith Rowe is expected to sign a new long-term contract at Arsenal and the faster the club agrees that with the midfielder, the better it would be for them.
When asked if signing McNeil would be a good move by Villa, he told Football Insider: “Yeah, I think so.
“He’s got talent but for me, Smith-Rowe is a better player. I think he’s a good young player.
“McNeil has shown his qualities and Villa haven’t got it wrong with their signings in the last 18 months.
“You have to back it. Smith-Rowe, I think they will persist with that one and take it to the death. It will be interesting to see how that one goes.
“But McNeil is a real talent and he’s shown that. Smith-Rowe is the preferred choice but McNeil could fill that role.”
Hope he sign 5 year contract
Pls help me beg Aston Villa to leave my ESR alone. What is it now?? Pls Villa, let him be!
Wasn’t aware they don’t speak or understand English in Birmingham twice they’ve bid twice we’ve told them he’s not for sale seems pretty clear to those of us with a brain!!
Not for sale
E. M was enough for them, ESR is not for sale🚫.
Take it as a compliment that other clubs interested in our young players; the academy is doing a good job.
It’s the job of the club to try to retain the best promising young players; I can’t speak for any of them, but sometimes it’s not just the paycheck.
Here’s to a bright and long future for ESR at Arsenal; I hope.