Arsenal has to find a solution to always losing players to injury

Arsenal has been plagued by injuries this season, which has significantly impacted their ability to field their best team consistently. Despite these setbacks, the Gunners remain one of the favourites to win the Premier League. To achieve such a feat, it is crucial for them to have their best players available and on the pitch for the majority of the campaign. However, the continuous injury problems have hindered their progress, and this might now be the time for the club to investigate the root causes of these issues.
Mikel Arteta’s team deserves credit for continuing to fight for trophies, despite their injury woes, but the frequency and severity of the injuries this season are alarming. Arsenal has suffered far more injuries than many of their competitors, including Liverpool, and this could be one of the main differences between the two clubs. While Liverpool has had its own injury challenges, they have managed to keep their key players fit for longer periods, which has allowed them to perform at a high level consistently.
Both clubs have some of the best players in the league, but Arsenal’s prospects could be even better if they could keep their squad intact throughout the season. If Arteta’s side were able to field their first-choice XI consistently, they would likely be in a stronger position, potentially even better than Liverpool’s.
The time may have come for Arsenal to consider changes to their training routines, medical staff, or injury prevention protocols to address this persistent issue. If a shakeup in these areas could help keep players fit for longer periods, it would be a positive step forward. The key to success is maintaining a fully fit squad for an entire season, as losing key players for extended periods often leads to dropped points and missed opportunities. To truly challenge for top honours, Arsenal must find a way to avoid the injury problems that have held them back this season.
We are at the moment in an injury crisis, in part to bad planning and part to bad luck. We are not where we are through injury. We are where we are through poor decisions and indiscipline. Not getting in a striker, poor tactics, over reliance on certain players, a January window, and a poor summer transfer window. Injuries are part and parcel for all teams, you have to manage and thats where other players can step up. It is decisions that are costing us, poor decisions.
@Reggie what poor tactics? Can you kindly please provide some more information. Yes maybe not getting a quality forward in the summer and the January transfer windows, was not a good decision. But the tactics? I don’t agree, every coach is bound to get things wrong or maybe an opposition might have some superior tactics in some few games per season.
Like it or not injuries played a big role to Arsenal dropping some points this season. Arteta deserves some credit in how he’s been steadying the ship, despite the injury situation. Take a look at some other teams that have been hit hard by injuries this season if you don’t believe me Tottenham, City, Man U etc.
No, wrong poor dscipline ( look at the games we have dropped points don’t generalise) has cost us. Where have injuries cost us point? Red cards, yellow cards, poor discipline, not injuries. Poor tactics, slow laborious build up, inverted BS and reliance on set pieces.
One of the solutions is as the gaffer man management improves so will players falling to injuries.
A case in point, had the gaffer have Nwaneri starting games from the Southampton game, Maybe Saka would be still playing.
I once ask if the gaffer was waiting on a telephone call to start the kid, I was. immediately taken to task by various armchair managers
