Arsenal has to find a solution to always losing players to injury

Arsenal has been plagued by injuries this season, which has significantly impacted their ability to field their best team consistently. Despite these setbacks, the Gunners remain one of the favourites to win the Premier League. To achieve such a feat, it is crucial for them to have their best players available and on the pitch for the majority of the campaign. However, the continuous injury problems have hindered their progress, and this might now be the time for the club to investigate the root causes of these issues.

Mikel Arteta’s team deserves credit for continuing to fight for trophies, despite their injury woes, but the frequency and severity of the injuries this season are alarming. Arsenal has suffered far more injuries than many of their competitors, including Liverpool, and this could be one of the main differences between the two clubs. While Liverpool has had its own injury challenges, they have managed to keep their key players fit for longer periods, which has allowed them to perform at a high level consistently.

Both clubs have some of the best players in the league, but Arsenal’s prospects could be even better if they could keep their squad intact throughout the season. If Arteta’s side were able to field their first-choice XI consistently, they would likely be in a stronger position, potentially even better than Liverpool’s.

The time may have come for Arsenal to consider changes to their training routines, medical staff, or injury prevention protocols to address this persistent issue. If a shakeup in these areas could help keep players fit for longer periods, it would be a positive step forward. The key to success is maintaining a fully fit squad for an entire season, as losing key players for extended periods often leads to dropped points and missed opportunities. To truly challenge for top honours, Arsenal must find a way to avoid the injury problems that have held them back this season.