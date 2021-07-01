Arsenal has to get better or they will lose Saka claims former Gunner

Kevin Campbell says he worries about Arsenal losing Bukayo Saka to a top English club unless they get their act together.

Saka has been developing at an impressive rate as an Arsenal player and the Gunners will need to match his growth to keep him.

His impressive performances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 has thrust him further into the limelight.

He now shares the national team camp with players from top clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Campbell has watched him develop a good rapport with the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and says he could leave Arsenal if they don’t get better.

The Gunners finished outside the European places last season and Campbell reckons that Saka might soon want to join a club where he can win trophies constantly, unlike at the Emirates.

“Saka’s future is a constant worry for us Gooners, if I am honest with you,” Campbell told Football Insider. “We do not want to admit it but it is a big worry.

“We know the club have not been moving in the right direction in recent years.

“Saka has been rubbing shoulders with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at this tournament and he seems to have a great rapport with them.

“He will be looking at some of the guys in the squad who are winning the biggest trophies in football at other English clubs while Arsenal are still in transition. It is a tough one.

“Arsenal need to get their act together because his level is going to move up.”

He still has three years left on his current Arsenal contract and that should be enough time for the Gunners to get their act together.