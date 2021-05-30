Arsenal has to overcome two major obstacles to sign Bundesliga star

Arsenal has emerged as suitors for Bayer Leverkusen defender, Edmond Tapsoba.

The 22-year-old Burkinabe star has been one of the best defenders in Germany since moving to the Bundesliga from Portugal.

The youngster is probably happy to move considering that he would leave for a better club in a top league.

He might serve as the best replacement for the outgoing David Luiz as he would offer more years to the Gunners.

The club already has a number of young defenders including William Saliba who is expected to be given a chance by the club next season.

The Athletic says Arsenal is keen to add him to their team, but they are facing two serious obstacles in their bid.

One is that he would cost around £50m, a fee that Arsenal will struggle to pay especially as they expect to bolster other areas of their squad.

The second obstacle is that the youngster wants to play in Europe and Arsenal cannot offer him that next season after their poor 2020/2021 campaign.

If he has other suitors who are playing in Europe and offer him the same terms as Arsenal, it is likely that he would join them instead of the Gunners.