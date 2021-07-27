Arsenal has to sell 28-year-old to make room for new signings

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal simply has to sell Granit Xhaka as they continue to add new players to their squad in this transfer window.
The Gunners have had a busy transfer window that has seen them add Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares to their squad.
They are close to signing Ben White and have also been linked with a move for the likes of Denis Zakaria and Houssem Aouar.
Xhaka has been an important member of the Arsenal squad since he joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.
However, he is the subject of interest from AS Roma in this transfer window and both clubs are trying to agree on his transfer.
Sky Italia via The Daily Mail had reported earlier this month that an agreement between the clubs is very close.
Campbell has now added his voice to the transfer and says he simply has to be sold to the Italians.
He told Football Insider: “A number of signings are coming through the door now so getting players off the books is going to be important.
“Xhaka had a great Euros and a good second half of the season with Arsenal. But it just goes to show that we need more in there because we didn’t even qualify for Europe last season.
“We need a more dynamic player in the middle of the park than Xhaka. Somebody who is more of a threat from the midfield. He doesn’t have enough legs for me.
“There is a deal to be done that benefits all parties.”
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Agree 100%
Arsenal do not HAVE to sell Xhaka before adding to the midfield. We certainly need to replace him but not necessarily before he le@ves.
Most Arsenal fans & pundits sometimes deem Xhaka not good enough 4 Arsenal. I don’t know the rational behind this assumption or the true meaning of the word good enough. Wenger bought him, Emery used him consistently, Lunjberg never benched him. Arteta is using him week in, week out & in a variety of positions. How better is a player supposed 2 be? No wonder Janet Jackson’s Got till it’s gone still continue 2 be one of my most loved songs. God bless her 4 me always IJN. When Xhaka finally leave Arsenal, most Arsenal will remember him, only then will I sing this song on Just arsenal.
I would rather go for Janet’s older brother and tell Granit to Beat IT. Even if we have to swallow a 2M loss on Xhaha in order to sign a new midfielder – to gain top 4 next year – then in the end it will be worth it. So, BEAT IT. Gran-IT!
And over those periods and managers have we got progressively better or worse?
There’s your rational
I wish Xhaka goes not because I dnt want him in Arsenal any longer ( infact will miss him) but because am curious as to what Morinho want or see him to be that we are not seeing.
We can shout to heavenly that for the past years Xhaka has not meet the expectations of we the fans but Coach after coach who have actual coaching badges in football management and tactics always start him no matter what. If he stays he has my support and if he leaves he has my blessing but if Morinho wants you then you must be good at something base on his football philosophy.
It’s proving quite tricky to offload some of our old guard. Willian, Xhaka, Bellerin, Lacazette, Kolasinac et al. Market is still in recovery, which doesn’t bode well for the ongoin rebuild.
I think it’s only tricky because they are all being paid too much & once they are used to that it would be very hard for them to take a pay cut
we should “honor the contact” as we did for Ozil, why not for them?Or debit Wenger and Raul their cost to company.
Pity Mikel, what a horrible time to be an Arsenal manager while Wenger must be giggling in the bathroom for creating this mess!
based on how long it takes for our club to get singings over the line, both incoming and outgoing, we should be able to make another move for 1/2 of a new player before the start of the season…it’s like our recruitment model is based on Xhaka’s style of play, slow and largely ineffective
I can picture the headline in two years time:
“Arsenal has to sell 30 year old to make room for new signings”