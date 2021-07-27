Arsenal has to sell 28-year-old to make room for new signings

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal simply has to sell Granit Xhaka as they continue to add new players to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window that has seen them add Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares to their squad.

They are close to signing Ben White and have also been linked with a move for the likes of Denis Zakaria and Houssem Aouar.

Xhaka has been an important member of the Arsenal squad since he joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

However, he is the subject of interest from AS Roma in this transfer window and both clubs are trying to agree on his transfer.

Sky Italia via The Daily Mail had reported earlier this month that an agreement between the clubs is very close.

Campbell has now added his voice to the transfer and says he simply has to be sold to the Italians.

He told Football Insider: “A number of signings are coming through the door now so getting players off the books is going to be important.

“Xhaka had a great Euros and a good second half of the season with Arsenal. But it just goes to show that we need more in there because we didn’t even qualify for Europe last season.

“We need a more dynamic player in the middle of the park than Xhaka. Somebody who is more of a threat from the midfield. He doesn’t have enough legs for me.

“There is a deal to be done that benefits all parties.”