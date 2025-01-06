Arsenal has to start beating the new breed of Premier League teams

Twenty games into the 2024-25 season, Arsenal find themselves with 40 points, mirroring their position from last season at this stage. Second in the league standings, with Liverpool having played a game less and commanding a considerable lead in the title race, Arsenal have an 18-game run ahead if they’re to win the league.
We look like we are treading water.
Reggie,
I think were treading in something, and its not water that’s for sure.😂👍
We basically need to win every game until June. That would give us 4 trophies.
We won’t even get one trophy unless we invest In 3 players this month.
1 striker
1 winger
1 left central midfielder
All 3 must be ready to go into the starting 11 if required. Ideally not cup-tied too.
Only then can we compete