Arsenal has to start beating the new breed of Premier League teams

NOVEMBER 02: Joe Willock of Newcastle United shoots whilst under pressure from William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC at St James' Park on November 02, 2024 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Twenty games into the 2024-25 season, Arsenal find themselves with 40 points, mirroring their position from last season at this stage. Second in the league standings, with Liverpool having played a game less and commanding a considerable lead in the title race, Arsenal have an 18-game run ahead if they’re to win the league.

Have you checked the current Premier League top ten? As of now, the top ten include Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Brighton.
As a Gooner, you might wonder what the top ten has to do with our mission to pip Liverpool in the title race. Here’s why:
Arsenal have only beaten two teams, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, in the top 10. So where do we go from here?
Summary Against the Top 10:
– 2 wins: Forest (3-0) and Villa (2-0)
– 5 draws: Liverpool (2-2), Chelsea (1-1), Manchester City (2-2), Fulham (1-1), Brighton (1-1)
– 2 losses: Newcastle (1-0) and Bournemouth (2-0)
Bournemouth beating Arsenal
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
We often speak of going unbeaten against the top six, but it should now be our agenda to win against this new crop of challengers.
We believe we are one of the finest teams in English football. If we are, we should be dispatching anything that’s thrown our way.
Arsenal need to show consistency, not just winning against selected teams and failing to beat others. Games that, on paper, we should win, sometimes we don’t. It is disheartening that we can’t beat some of the teams in the top ten both home and away. That’s something that needs to change going forward.
Arsenal have been challenging for the league title for the last two seasons. They need to finally win it and establish themselves as the Premier League powerhouse they dream of becoming.
What do you think, Gooners?
Daniel O

