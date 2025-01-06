Arsenal has to start beating the new breed of Premier League teams

Twenty games into the 2024-25 season, Arsenal find themselves with 40 points, mirroring their position from last season at this stage. Second in the league standings, with Liverpool having played a game less and commanding a considerable lead in the title race, Arsenal have an 18-game run ahead if they’re to win the league.

Have you checked the current Premier League top ten? As of now, the top ten include Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Brighton.

As a Gooner, you might wonder what the top ten has to do with our mission to pip Liverpool in the title race. Here’s why:

Arsenal have only beaten two teams, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, in the top 10. So where do we go from here?

Summary Against the Top 10:

– 2 wins: Forest (3-0) and Villa (2-0)

– 5 draws: Liverpool (2-2), Chelsea (1-1), Manchester City (2-2), Fulham (1-1), Brighton (1-1)

– 2 losses: Newcastle (1-0) and Bournemouth (2-0)