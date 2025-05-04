Arsenal has two major injury doubts ahead of their match against PSG

Arsenal are facing growing concerns over player fitness as they prepare for the decisive second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Having lost the first leg at home, the Gunners now find themselves under added pressure following a disappointing Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, which extended their winless run to three matches in all competitions. Expectations were high for a response in the league, but the result has only compounded the challenges facing Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of their trip to Paris.

As reported by RMC Sports, there are doubts surrounding the availability of key players, with Martin Odegaard emerging as a major concern. The midfielder was reportedly seen limping during the match against Bournemouth and was not walking properly after the final whistle, raising fears that he may not recover in time for the second leg. Odegaard’s influence on the team is significant, and his potential absence would be a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of overturning the deficit in France.

In addition to Odegaard, Jurrien Timber is also considered a doubt for the upcoming fixture. The Dutch defender is believed to have sustained an injury during the first leg against PSG, which may sideline him for a period. While the full extent of his condition remains unclear, his possible unavailability adds further complication to Arsenal’s preparations at a critical juncture in their season.

With such fitness concerns looming, Arsenal will be hoping that both players can recover in time to feature in the squad. However, as things stand, it appears that neither may be fully fit to contribute, and the team could be forced to adapt accordingly. In a match of such magnitude, having the strongest possible lineup is crucial, but any player selected to start will need to be ready to deliver a performance of the highest level.