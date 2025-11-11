Arsenal hatches a plan to land La Liga man in January

Karl Etta Eyong is emerging as one of the most intriguing players in La Liga, and Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in signing him. The player left Villarreal to join Levante at the start of the current season and has been enjoying a strong start at his new club.

Arsenal’s interest in Eyong has been growing steadily, suggesting that he may not remain at Levante for an extended period if the Gunners decide to pursue a deal. The club believes that the attacker possesses the qualities required to succeed in their squad and is prepared to make efforts to secure his signature.

Arsenal’s Plan to Sign Eyong

According to Sport, Arsenal have developed a plan to add Eyong to their squad during the winter transfer window. With rumours circulating that Barcelona are also interested in the player, the Gunners appear eager to act decisively to ensure they remain in contention for his services.

While Arsenal are keen to secure Eyong, they are also willing to allow him to continue at Levante in order to gain further experience and regular playing time. This approach could be advantageous for both the player and the club, allowing him to develop while maintaining his long-term commitment to Arsenal’s plans.

Levante’s Position and Development Considerations

Levante may be reluctant to sell Eyong in the middle of the season, given their ongoing efforts to maintain performance levels and avoid relegation. However, Arsenal’s proposed arrangements could make a transfer feasible. By allowing him to remain on loan at Levante, the Gunners could ensure that he continues to play regularly, thereby aiding both the player’s development and Levante’s immediate objectives.

The potential signing of Eyong reflects Arsenal’s strategy of identifying promising young talents with the capacity to contribute immediately and grow into key members of the squad. By planning for a January move while allowing the player to continue gaining experience, the club demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that balances short-term needs with long-term development.

Eyong’s strong performances in La Liga and his adaptability make him an attractive target for a club looking to strengthen its attacking options. If the deal proceeds as planned, he could represent an important addition to Arsenal’s squad, combining potential with the opportunity to continue his development in a competitive environment.

