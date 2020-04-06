Arsenal hate figure hails young Gunner as a proper player

Troy Deeney has hailed Bukayo Saka as one Arsenal youngster who can develop to become a proper Premier League player.

The Watford captain was discussing his relationship with Arsenal fans after being at the receiving end of some bashing by the Gunners’ faithful.

He angered Arsenal fans when he made a statement about their teams not having cojones a few seasons back and that seems to have made him public enemy number one to Arsenal fans.

That hasn’t stopped him from hailing Arsenal under the guidance of Mikel Arteta and he even had special praise for Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s breakout stars of the season after his impressive campaign under three different managers.

After being given his debut by Unai Emery, Saka has managed to keep his place under the management of Freddie Ljungberg and Mikel Arteta, and Deneey thinks he has a huge future in the game.

“Arsenal people hate me but it is what it is,” Deeney told United Stand as quoted by the Express.

“The reason me and someone like DT get on, or me and Robbie or me and Troopz, is because I’m not saying Arsenal are crap, or these players are not good enough.

“I’m literally going, ‘my opinion on it is this, this and this’ and they would go, ‘yeah, I can see that’.

“Even when Arsenal are good I’ll be like, ‘my man was sick, you know’.

“Saka at left-back, he’s a proper player. I’m not just going, ‘oh, you lost, haha’. Bro, Watford lose more than most.”