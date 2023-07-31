Arsenal have 3 players qualified for the KO stages from Group A of Womens World Cup

World Cup Captain Lia Walti, Noelle Maritz of Switzerland, and Frida Maanum of Norway have all qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup, flying the Arsenal flag high “down under.”

The Swiss and Norwegians were placed in Group A of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, together with New Zealand and the Philippines. The two UEFA Nations teams made it their objective to advance beyond the group stages, and they succeeded, leaving the group at the expense of New Zealand and the Philippines.

La Nati, as the Swiss women’s team is nicknamed, finished first in Group A with 5 points. On match day one, they defeated the Philippines 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Switzerland and New Zealand.

The Norwegians, also known as the Grasshoppers, finished second in Group A, tied with New Zealand on four points, but survived due to a greater goal difference. On Match Day 1, they got caught off guard by New Zealand, losing 1-0. Fortunately, they pulled it together and drew with the Swiss on match day 2, before defeating the Phillipines 6-0 on Sunday in their Group A finale.

As Gooner Women, we ought to be proud of Walti, Maritz, and Frida; hopefully they will guide their nations through to the World Cup final. May the best women win then.

Michelle Maxwell

