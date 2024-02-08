Arsenal have 3 potential (bruised) banana skins coming up which are all must-win

How many points are Arsenal getting over the next 3 games?

Arsenal have a period of games coming that we cannot lose if we want to keep up the battle for the title this season. Although on paper they are winnable games, we have to treat every game as if it was a final from here forward, and in my opinion, we can’t afford to drop any points from the next three games.

First off, we will travel to West Ham to face what this season has been our bogey team. I’m not sure if we just underestimate them or if they’re just super pumped up to play against Declan Rice, but they have caused us problems this season, knocking us out of Carabao Cup 3-1 in what was a shock defeat and then again coming to The Emirates in December last year and beating us 2-0 on home soil. What is positive is that recently they haven’t been at there best and have lost their last 6 games (all comps) and will be coming into the games against us with their tails up, while hopefully we go there with the confidence from beating Liverpool last weekend. It’s a must win but we must be cautious as they always seem to cause us problems.

Then we to travel to Turf moor to face off against Burnley who currently sit in the relegation zone and have only won one game in their last 10. On paper we should easily be beating them, but Turf Moor isn’t the easiest of places to go, the fans make it hard to play there and if we are not on top form we could make a mistake or two and pay the price. Personally, I think we win this game, and it gives us a chance to maybe mess around with the line up a bit and try some things out. If we can leave with 3 goals and 3 points, I’d be delighted and would be a good confidence boost going into the game Vs Newcastle.

We do play Porto in The Champions League before we welcome Newcastle to The Emirates in what should be an action-packed game against the Geordies. Newcastle has a lot of injury issues right now and have run into some bad form, but they will be more than up for coming to The Emirates and trying to pinch some points off us. We faced them in November, and they managed to walk away 1-0 winners, so we know they can beat us, but I think we will walk away winners as long as everyone stays fit, and we continue the run of form were on at the moment.

All up, I think we walk away with all 9 points and put ourselves in a good position moving forward. We have a lot of big games coming up, but the next three feel important for me and our season. If we can manage to walk away winners in all three, it will put us in a great position to fight for the rest of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER ARSENAL XI compiled of our Gunners since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…