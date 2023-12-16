Arsenal have 3 tough games coming up? How many points can we expect?

How many points do you think Arsenal get from our next 3 games?

Arsenal have looked good this season and if it wasn’t for a few injuries and hiccups along the way, I think we’d be flying, but that’s football and things aren’t always under your control.

But after the last two games, I’m starting to worry a bit about the lack of confidence going into the New year. After losing to Aston Villa at Villa park, it what was a huge blow for Arsenal, having the chance to go back top of the table and somewhat throwing it away, then going to PSV (with a really rotated squad) and walking away sharing the points, I am a tad worried about how that has affected the confidence, and think Arsenal fans will need a solid performance for the rest of the year.

First off, we face off against Brighton this weekend as we welcome them to The Emirates and after dropping points to Villa, every win seems necessary from here forward. Brighton currently sit 8th on the table but after a good midweek in the Europa league, finishing top of their group, they could be in good spirits and come to The Emirate with good momentum. Brighton have only lost one of their past 10 games and some how always manage to get a result, so Sunday will be a real task for Arteta and his side and a must-win.

Then we travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be a top of the table clash, Liverpool are currently top of the table just above us by a point and have looked much better after a somewhat rocky start for the Reds.

Anfield is one of the hardest places to go in England and it is becoming almost impossible to get a win there, in fact Arsenal haven’t won there since 2012!, But after a few results this season haven’t gone their way, Arsenal will hopefully be in with a chance to grab the points. It will be a huge task and in what could be a season deciding game for both teams, is set to be action packed, and Arsenal fans will be praying we walk away victorious.

In the third game we will welcome London Rivals West Ham to The Emirates where hopefully we will be ending the year on a high. With what’s set to always be a big game, there’s the added spice of the Declan Rice Era to add a bit of bad blood to the occasion. I expect West Ham to come at us full force and with Arsenal doing so well this season, it feels like that will be the case with most sides, when you start to perform better than most teams you then become the team that everyone wants to beat.

Hopefully we can end 2023 with a few wins and no serious injuries and start to focus on tackling the games in the new year and making that title charge.

What’s the game that worries you the most out of the last three Gooners? How many points do you think we get from these three games? Last season from these 3 fixture we got a sum total of 2 points out of the 9. Surely this season we MUST be better than that!

Daisy Mae

