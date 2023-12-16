Arsenal have 3 tough games coming up? How many points can we expect?

How many points do you think Arsenal get from our next 3 games?
Arsenal have looked good this season and if it wasn’t for a few injuries and hiccups along the way, I think we’d be flying, but that’s football and things aren’t always under your control.
But after the last two games, I’m starting to worry a bit about the lack of confidence going into the New year. After losing to Aston Villa at Villa park, it what was a huge blow for Arsenal, having the chance to go back top of the table and somewhat throwing it away, then going to PSV (with a really rotated squad) and walking away sharing the points, I am a tad worried about how that has affected the confidence, and think Arsenal fans will need a solid performance for the rest of the year.
First off, we face off against Brighton this weekend as we welcome them to The Emirates and after dropping points to Villa, every win seems necessary from here forward. Brighton currently sit 8th on the table but after a good midweek in the Europa league, finishing top of their group, they could be in good spirits and come to The Emirate with good momentum. Brighton have only lost one of their past 10 games and some how always manage to get a result, so Sunday will be a real task for Arteta and his side and a must-win.
Then we travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be a top of the table clash, Liverpool are currently top of the table just above us by a point and have looked much better after a somewhat rocky start for the Reds.
Anfield is one of the hardest places to go in England and it is becoming almost impossible to get a win there, in fact Arsenal haven’t won there since 2012!, But after a few results this season haven’t gone their way, Arsenal will hopefully be in with a chance to grab the points. It will be a huge task and in what could be a season deciding game for both teams, is set to be action packed, and Arsenal fans will be praying we walk away victorious.
In the third game we will welcome London Rivals West Ham to The Emirates where hopefully we will be ending the year on a high. With what’s set to always be a big game, there’s the added spice of the Declan Rice Era to add a bit of bad blood to the occasion. I expect West Ham to come at us full force and with Arsenal doing so well this season, it feels like that will be the case with most sides, when you start to perform better than most teams you then become the team that everyone wants to beat.
Hopefully we can end 2023 with a few wins and no serious injuries and start to focus on tackling the games in the new year and making that title charge.
What’s the game that worries you the most out of the last three Gooners? How many points do you think we get from these three games? Last season from these 3 fixture we got a sum total of 2 points out of the 9. Surely this season we MUST be better than that!
Daisy Mae
After losing at Villa Park, we should win those three EPL games if we want to win EPL
If we lose at Anfield, I think Liverpool will become this season’s champion because they’re very consistent lately
Well said Gai👌
Makes no sense! Any team can drop points anytime. A defeat at Anfield means nothing to our tittle chances considering the stage of season we’re at.
He is right, if we are to win the league the only drop we can afford is a draw at Anfield in the next three games.
Losing there may set the momentum for the next half of the season with them gaining confidence and belief while us losing the same.
I don’t think so but we’ll see how it unfolds
Rubbish. If we lose to Liverpool we aren’t out of it. GAI you give up so easily
It’s about how teams finish over 38 matches each. Sometimes the finish mark is very tight
Also teams have dips in form in the second half of the season
Top teams lose draw and win matches
We beat City, City drew against Crystal Palace and I still think they can win
This is the big question and honestly I have no idea which Arsenal will show up. To make a statement we need all nine points in those three games but our opponents will have their own expectations .Still that’s what title winning teams do.
The Seagulls
First on the trot is the trickiest of them all, this one will be decided from in the dugout,
Arsenal has to go man to man fight with fire with a hybrid pressing in this tactical encounter.
Next on the stop is Anfield.
This one will be like the fourth of July , with lots of fire works, the law of average dictates a win is long overdue, change room leaders Declan Rice, Saka, Saliba and Odegaard must step up to the plate in this away electric atmosphere, the big German with his experience could be crucial in this one.
West Ham
This is the most straightforward of them all, Moyes is a tricky old fox but his limitations will be exposed.
Call me optimist if you like but am expecting all the spoils in the bag when the dust settles.
I believe not having Tomi available to shut down Salah again may be a significant problem. Can Kiwior do it assuming he starts? He is a fine player but I have my doubts. Then again I had my doubts about Ben essentially shutting down Zaha also but he did it. With decent play against Salah and a strong outing from Rice (does he have any other, lol) he can be the difference maker and we can beat LP anywhere.
In arsenal I believe and we are going to win all our remaining games of this year we are going to break the record of since 2012 at Liverpool
Liverpool game seem the toughest in my opinion. The Arsenal team that draw 2:2 at Anfield last season was a team beaming with high confidence and in form. This season we have not been lethal in attack against top6 teams with our only win at home against ManU. If we beat Brighton confidence would be high going to Anfield but if we don’t, we are not likely going to win Liverpool. Westharm not really my worry at Emirate stadium
#against ManU and ManCity
Seven points would be wonderful! But six wouldn’t be a disaster.
There is still a long way to go with many twists and turns to be expected
Definitely capable of getting maximum points, whether that happens is another story. Expect us to beat Brighton and West Ham, Liverpool on the hand not confident at all. They will come flying out the blocks like Villa done last week, if we are not careful we could be 2 nil down in no time, so the key is for the players to weather the early storm and then work our way into the match and from then on anything is possible.