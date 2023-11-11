Arsenal have 5 players down but should still beat Burnley comfortably

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side to The Emirates this weekend, where Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after our loss against Newcastle. Hopefully the mid-week win against Sevilla would have lightened our spirits and cooled off any existing confidence issues, and Arteta will be looking to get his side back to winning ways and walk away with all three points.

Our game against Burnley is an easy one on paper and Kompany’s side has had a rocky start to their Premier League campaign, losing all 5 of their last 5 games and currently sitting 19th on the table, but will be looking to get a surprise win in London.

Arsenal could be missing a few key players but now could be the right time to rest a few too, with another international break coming up it gives Arteta and some of the injured squad time to recover and prepare for the rest of the season.

Bukayo Saka was seen limping off the pitch against Sevilla and Arteta has said he will have to pass a late fitness test if he was to be in contention. Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey are definitely out with longer term injures, while Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah have question marks around their names.

Burnley will also be missing a few; Burnley’s top scorer Lyle Foster has missed the past few games and looks to be set to spend the game against Arsenal on the sidelines. Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsay has been reported to have picked up knocks and look to be doubtful to start on Saturday night. Although they are missing a few to injury, Josh Cullen is meant to be set to return to the match day squad after serving his suspension.

It’s a must win game for Arsenal and a chance to get back playing confident, beautiful football. Arsenal currently sit 4th on the table and with a win will be able to close the gap between us and Manchester City at the top. With a lot of injures plaguing the side, consistency has been hard to come by, but the Arsenal squad has taken it in their stride and worked well with what they’ve got, injuries are just a given in football and Arsenal seem to have enough depth this season to deal with it.

A game we should be winning comfortably at home and hopefully leading into the international break in good form.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae