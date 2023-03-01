Arsenal have 6 of their next 7 games in London – Are the fixture gods smiling at us for once?

Arsenal: Seven games, six matches in London, one trip to Portugal and a program that… smiles at her!

We are talking about the best away team in the league. The top team in terms of points, goals for and goals against in their outings. The pioneer of the Premier League. Arsenal, who finally sees for the first time in the season, the schedule… smiling at her!

She really wanted a second consecutive three-point road win. It was the start against Aston Villa at Villa Park, with… in dramatic fashion, as the final 4-2 scoreline was set in stoppage time, followed by a trip to King Power, where the Londoners would face Leicester.

A team that two weeks ago scored four goals at Tottenham and a club that is always very unpredictable in terms of its results. The Foxes gave Michel Arteta’s side a hard time, but when Martinelli set the stage for the three-pointer, things were simplified.

The Londoners’ 1-0 lead remained until the end and their 10th away win is a fact, boasting the best attack with 25 goals away from the Emirates and the best stopping function of all, the only team to concede single-digit goals, with Aaron Ramsdale keeping a clean sheet in five of his team’s 13 matches.

In the big picture now, Arsenal hold a two-point gap at the moment to Manchester City, with a less game, but in any case they will have the ability to send the gap to five points permanently, if they beat Everton in the rearranged postponed game on March 1st tomorrow

Now, another… favourable time has come for Mikel Arteta’s team, with the schedule favouring them and luck winking at them, as although the matches against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal are intervening, Arsenal do not in any way look like has a negative schedule until April 26 and the match against the “cityzens”, which will play a key role for the title.

After the match against Everton, they welcome Bournemouth at their “home” and then on March 9 they travel to Portugal. Then it’s back to London to play Fulham, before hosting Sporting on the back of qualification and then Crystal Palace on the 29th.

As oxymoronic as it sounds, April starts with another home game, this one against Xavi Grathia’s Leeds, to make things difficult until the end of the 4th month of the year when the Gunners face Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Manchester City, with 75% of the matches being away from home.

So where do we end up? Of Arsenal’s next seven games, six will take place in London, either home or away, with the only trip away from that being to Portugal for the Europa League.

Can we take advantage of this month with so little travelling?

Dimitris Manakos

