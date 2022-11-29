Arsenal have a mega-busy December ahead despite World Cup break

No one knows how much the World Cup break will affect any team once they return to the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta is trying to minimize the effect on our Arsenal squad a much as possible. The non-World Cup players are now back at London Colney for training and will be flying off to Dubai very soon.

Arsenal are expected to play a closed door friendly against Watford in the next couple of days, and then after arriving in Dubai, they will have just a week of training before facing Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup next Thursday December 8th (Kick off 15.30 UK). During this week, the Arsenal players whose countries fail to qualify for the knock-out stages at the World Cup will be taking the short flight to Dubai to join up with Arteta and his squad.

Five days later (Dec 13th) Arsenal will play AC Milan in the second round of the Dubai Cup (Kick off 14.00 UK) and we could have many of our players back as the World Cup knockouts progress…

After that game, the squad will fly back to London, and have a friendly lined up against Juventus on Dec 17th , but after yesterday’s shock announcement that the entire Board of Directors of Italian club have resigned, we will have to wait and see on that one.

That game is arranged for the day before the Grand Final of the World Cup (and just a week before our next League game at West Ham on the 26th). The absolute worst thing for Arsenal would be a WC Final between Brazil and England, which will see us lose 5 of our best players for the West Ham game…

The last game of December is on the 31st when we travel to the South Coast to take on Brighton, who are having a brilliant season so far.

Let’s just hope that we still have ALL our players in tip top condition for January, when we have three crucial League games again Newcastle, Tottenham and Man United….

