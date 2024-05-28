Opinion: Arsenal have a great record from corners but what about free kicks

Arsenal had an amazing 2023–24 season, accumulating 89 points, which was 5 points higher than their previous season. This truly demonstrates their impressive resurgence.

Most of Arsenal’s stats from last season are pretty impressive, but there’s one particular statistic that’s a bit embarrassing for them.

Arsenal’s ability to score 16 goals from corners is ia massive improvement on previous seasons, but there is still concern about their efficiency in set pieces. It might surprise some to learn that Arsenal failed to score from a direct free kick last season. Actually, Arsenal hasn’t scored a goal from a direct free kick for the second season in a row. The last time they scored from a free kick was in September 2021, when Martin Ødegaard did it against Burnley. That was three years ago!

Arteta and his technical bench should really focus on improving the team’s set-piece threat, especially when it comes to free kicks. The fact that Manchester City managed to score three goals from free kicks is not particularly encouraging, as it further exposes our Gunners’ vulnerability.

It would have been awesome to have a deadball specialist to really amp up Arsenal’s game in this area. The Gunners’ long-term midfield target and Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz would have been an amazing addition to Arsenal’s midfield, even though his signing is unlikely. He could have really spiced up their game, given how great he is at hitting free kicks and shots from a distance.

Anyway, let’s hope Nicolas Jover can work his magic with players like Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to make Arsenal deadly in free kicks.

Daniel O