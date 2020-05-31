Arsenal have a job to do keep Hector Bellerin

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is supposedly considering his options this summer, with supposed interest coming from Juventus and Inter Milan at present.

The Spanish international joined our club from Barcelona as a 16 year-old, and spent his early years working within our academy before making his mark in the first-team.

Bellerin was promoted into the first-team thanks to injuries to all of Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy and Nacho Monreal, but his performances assured that he would not relinquish his role upon their returns.

In only his second season as a first-team regular, Bellerin earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year, and teams such as Barcelona have previously been linked with his signature.

Latest reports seem to claim that his future could well be in Italy however, with Juventus and Inter Milan both keen on his signature.

The report does insist that Hector Bellerin has belief in Arsenal following the arrival of Mikel Arteta as coach, but with our club not expected to have much of a transfer budget to work with in the coming window, building a team that can challenge up the table may well be some time away.

The two Italian giants will of course be able to offer Champions League football to the 25 year-old, with our club having failed to qualify since 2017.

Bellerin’s sale could well help our club to invest in players more suited to Mikel Arteta’s philosophy, although the loss of Bellerin would also mean another right-back would be needed, as well as strengthening other areas of the team.

Should Arsenal cash-in on Bellerin this summer? Could we better invest the income from his sale to better our team?

Patrick