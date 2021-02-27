Arsenal have a lucky escape in Athens and now onwards to Leicester

Arsenal’s lucky escape!

Going into the game against Benfica was an all-or-nothing night for our boys, and could have been a season defining moment for Arteta no doubt.

Having been all square at 1-1 and potentially going through on away goals if we didn’t concede or manage to score it would have been a nervy game if that was to be the case, but as always Arsenal didn’t disappoint and gave the fans a bit of a heart attack multiple times throughout the game. Where we knew we would concede as we tend to do, but scoring becoming more of a problem for our boys was the main worry.

They did however manage to come through it rather luckily with two goals from our captain, either side of a Tierney wonder strike which even Aubameyang could be proud of, which asks the question, why can’t he be an additional striker given that he shoots better than Pepe does and even Saka does at times.

Despite having a quiet game and missing some chances himself Saka managed two sublime assists for Aubameyang though who helped to wrap up a 3-2 win for our boys, 4-3 on aggregate, to help us progress to the next round of the Europa League in a tight and nervy game.

Now focus turns back to the league with a key game against Leicester, who will no doubt be looking to get back to winning ways rather sharpish after a shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

And even if Arteta does rest Saka we still have the talent and squad depth to push on from Thursday nights win and get a satisfying result against Leicester and Jamie Vardy!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman