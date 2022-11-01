Arsenal have a confirmed meeting set with agent of Uruguayan international winger

There was a lot of transfer rumours in the summer over Arsenal’s search for another top class young winger, and it has since been confirmed that we had enquired about Raphinha before he went to our noisy neighbours.

But the “mystery winger” rumours continued, although overshadowed towards the end of the transfer window by the need for another midfielder after injuries to Elneny and Partey,

Recently there have been rumours that we have been making eyes at the Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres, who currently plays for Orlando City in the MLS. The 22 year-old has been boosting his reputation with some stellar performances including 13 goals and 10 assists from the wing in 40 games for the Lions, and now today the Uruguay version of ESPN has reported that talks are imminent with Arsenal. Their report says: The English Arsenal has the Uruguayan Facundo Torres on its radar as a possible next addition and there will be a meeting between members of the club and the player’s representative in the next few hours.

Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of the Orlando City player, confirmed to ESPN that he will have a meeting in the next few days with Toni Lima, a scout for the London club, to talk about “Cuervo” and the possibility that he will play in the Premier League. Lima is a renowned Brazilian talent scout, in charge of discovering players like Neymar or Philippe Coutinho for European football.

Lasalvia acknowledged that “there is still nothing advanced” for Torres on behalf of Arsenal, but that the interest exists.

So this link looks promising, and it is likely that interest has heightened with the recent injury worries regarding Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson stepped up well in Saka’s place, but he has yet to show consistency, and with just 9 months left on his contract Arteta must surely still need a new winger.

There could be legs on this one, and as Torres is only 22 years of age he could fit perfectly into Arteta’s project….

