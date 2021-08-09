Arsenal have a Plan B if they fail to land Maddison

Arsenal will turn towards Jesse Lingard if they continue to struggle to sign James Maddison.
The Gunners have been in talks with Leicester City over signing Maddison for some time now.
However, it seems the deal will ultimately fail with Football London claiming that progress is hardly being made in the talks.
Arsenal knows Leicester is a tough club to negotiate with and there is a good chance that they will not meet their asking price for his signature.
The Englishman wants to join the Gunners, but he will not cause any trouble to achieve his aim.
As the deal appears tough to pull off, the Metro claims that Arsenal has an eye on a move for Lingard.
The Manchester United midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and he was one of the finest players in the Premier League.
However, he would face more competition for a place at Old Trafford following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and he could leave.
The report says United values him at £25m, significantly less than what Arsenal will pay if they want to sign Maddison for Leicester.
However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will sell to a direct rival like the Gunners.
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
time to find that bridge i’ve been scouting…
😂
I find Lingard’s situation quite similar to that of Willock. Fantastic spell that he’s had but a bit difficult to tell whether it’s sustainable or just a flash in the pan.
👍
TBF to Jessie he played amazing in the second part of last season Abit like willock ,would I welcome his signing ?would I ****
These rumours are getting more silly as the days count down to the first game (4 days left mr Arteta)
Ramsdale
Abraham
Odegaard
And now bloody jessie
The mind boggles !
Well mine does anyway
OMG…Lingard. He is not the creator we need. He is not an answer to our midfield problem.
We will not ever sell willock and buy lingard, non story, as most are.
Martin, you have not read through the story. Metro misquoted football.london. Lingard is a potential target for Leicester if James Maddison leaves.
Doesn’t this window mess with you?! Who knows what to believe….
Arteta and Edu are confused if this story is true. These guys don’t even know what they want! Haba!
18:00
ARSENAL LATEST: BELLERIN, MADDISON LATEST
Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show:
“Arsenal do want to offload some of their players who are in the final year or two years of their contract.
“We’re told Fenerbahce are interested in Sead Kolasinac. His contract is up next summer so this is the last chance Arsenal can get any kind of money for him because in four or five months time, he can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club and leave for free.
“We’re told that Arsenal are listening to offers and if a deal can be struck, he will join up with Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce so that could potentially be something that Kolasinac would welcome, but it would have to be right for Arsenal.
“Hector Bellerin is one we have been talking about for the past four or five weeks. There was a time in this window when it looked like he was nailed on for Inter Milan. Now all of Inter’s financial problems have come to the fore, it’s going to be very difficult to do a deal, unless it’s a loan with an option.
“As it stands, his contract is up in 2023. There are no talks or will to extend that contract, so Arsenal are in danger again of letting Bellerin enter the final year of his contract.
“As far as ins, we know they are looking for an attacking midfielder. There’s been interest in James Maddison, but that might be a bit too expensive to do. Leicester are under no pressure to sell and he’s still got a number of year left on his contract.
“I think Arsenal are still keeping an eye on Martin Odegaard’s situation at Real Madrid. Let’s see if Real would allow him to leave and Arsenal would definitely be in for him.”
Latest on sky sports
If we get Odegaard then for me that will be the final nail.
Says it all Dan…
If Odegaard is all we get… then let’s look at 10 to 15 next season.
Just wake me up when 21-22 season is finished as this is so underwhelming.
Emirates will be like Covid19 again… nobody there☹
Talking of plan B….scraping the barrel. Maybe we should just re-sign Jack Wilshere; bring a little excitement back to the Emirates.
Personally rather sign Auoar than Lingard.
Is Lingard on that famous “list” Arteta and Edu have been preaching about since the Spring?
Typical Arsenal;
1. Midfield creativity was the major problem over last couple years
2. So waste 2 months and yet again waiting until last minute
3. Use expensive well known player to excite fan base
4. Spend weeks waffling and haggling, never making serious offers, only to not sign the player
5. Panic buy at last minute, then brag about transfer business.
Rinse and repeat every Summer transfer window.
At least Arteta and Edu changed the culture and business at the club like they talked about. Gazidis would never ride a jetski, at least that’s new.
Odegaard wasn’t pulling up trees either in his spell with us. He did have fantastic 2 games though, more than Ceballos or Willian can claim.
I’d rather save the money to spend later if the choice is Lingard or Odegaard.
Tuen Koopmeires not worth a call? Zakaria not worth calling either?
Now I will believe in all the rumors that I have been hearing that Mikel Arteta has something personal against France and players from there!
This will be the biggest Stupidity should Arsenal take Jesse Lingaard as a plan B over Houssam Aouar.
WHAT A MESS…..
Nuff said.🤬
People need to understand that we can sign whoever we want, if the tactics and speed doesn’t improve then nothing will change.
Anyone remember when we were a proper club and didn’t ever need a Plan B?
There are consequences when you hire an inexperienced manager who never built anything like this in his life.
Some would have you blindly follow Arteta and ignore the regression surrounding the club currently.
“Trust the process,” even though neither Arteta or anyone has explained what the process is.
I see nothing remotely “Arsenal DNA” from Arteta-ball. In 20 months he still has no identifiable style of play, only his philosophy of negative football.
I support the club first, before players or managers, and Arteta has only arrested our decline at best.
Indeed I do Phil and it wasn’t that long ago was it????
Phil, do you really believe all this rubbish regarding players we are in for?
Kev told us it was a 100% deal that Xhaka was gone and yet!!!!
Another fan said there was no way in hell that we would sign White and yet!!!.
Then there was the claim that Kolasinac would never pull on the jersey of Arsenal ever again and yet!!!
Just three examples of fans who think they know what is going on, but really don’t!!!
The only people who know what is going on, unsurprisingly, are those involved at our club with regards to transfers.
The media are linking nearly every player to the club and it happens every window.
Wouldn’t surprise me if Willock stays and Saka is linked to a move to the spuds, simply because they applauded him on Sunday.
Did you get my season ticket message?