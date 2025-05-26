Arsenal have a simple decision to make after Nico Williams’ transfer stance

Arsenal still linked with Nico Williams, but transfer now looks unlikely.

Last summer, Arsenal were heavily linked with signing a versatile winger, with reports suggesting Mikel Arteta was keen on adding someone capable of playing on either flank.

Nico Williams emerged as the standout target after a brilliant 2023–24 season in which he produced eight goals and 18 assists in 37 appearances. He then helped Spain win the 2024 European Championship in Germany, further cementing his status as a dream signing.

However, despite the hype, the move never materialised. Barcelona were in the frame, and Williams’ wage demands reportedly complicated discussions. In the end, Arsenal turned to Raheem Sterling in a late-window move that did not pay off.

Real Madrid enter the race as Bilbao play hardball

With the transfer window now open again, Arsenal are reportedly still monitoring Williams. Barcelona have stepped aside, but Real Madrid are now expected to challenge for his signature.

On paper, Arsenal could offer the winger more regular football, with Vinícius Júnior an immovable fixture on the left at the Bernabéu. That pitch might appeal to a player entering his peak, but it remains to be seen whether Williams is even open to listening.

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde recently poured cold water on speculation, making it clear that Williams has shown no sign of wanting to leave.

As reported by FootballTransfers, Valverde stated:

“We assume he’ll be with us next year, and we want that to be the case. There are always rumours about players, and you know how it is.

“We’re very happy with Nico, and Nico is very happy with us. We hope next year is a great year for him, and that he does it here.”

Arsenal must walk away if Williams isn’t fully committed

Although Arsenal could activate his £42 million release clause with ease, they must avoid getting drawn into another drawn-out saga if the player is not fully on board.

There is a reason Barcelona cooled their interest and began looking elsewhere. With Marcus Rashford and Luis Díaz now on their radar, it is possible they sensed Williams was not ready to leave his boyhood club.

At one point, a Nico–Lamine Yamal partnership at Camp Nou looked inevitable. That now seems off the table.

Despite his impressive stats last season, 11 goals and seven assists in 44 games, Arsenal must assess whether this is still the right move. If Williams is not committed to a transfer, the Gunners’ choice is clear.

Move on, and focus on targets who are ready to embrace the project.

