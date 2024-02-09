Arsenal have a tough 2 games in 4 days to progress in Women’s FA Cup & Conti Cup.

Following a disappointing 2-1 loss against West Ham women, Gooners expected a comeback from their Gunner women when they returned to action on Wednesday night. However, their Continental Cup clash with London City Lionesses was postponed due to a water-logged pitch. We didn’t get to see them bounce back on Wednesday, but we might this weekend when they face Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup 5th round.

Speaking ahead of the games following West Ham’s disappointments, Jonas Eidevall stated that his side will approach each game as if it were a final, which is the mindset they were to have for the match against the London City Lionesses, and will have for the match against Manchester City.

The Arsenal Women boss said: “So these games here, they have the same importance, and in all three competitions, we want to do as well as possible. Not only that, we need to see things in both the short-term and long-term from that lens. To present as good a version of yourself as a team every day in training and when we play games is the only way to develop. If you’re not doing a 100, you’re not going to develop, and that’s why it’s so important to strive for that always. So, for us, every time we go out and play a game, it’s the most important game that we have ever played because it’s the next one. And that’s the mindset for both these two games.”

Arsenal have won their last two games against Manchester City. Hopefully, they will win this weekend’s FA Cup match against the Citizens, making it three wins in a row. With Arsenal Women’s chances of winning the WSL in doubt, their glory this season can be found in winning the Conti Cup and the FA Cup.

Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup QF has been rescheduled for Valentines Day, Wednesday 14th February, kick-off 7pm. A win for our Gunners put them a step closer to defending the Continental Cup.

In the meantime, Arsenal Women can go one step closer to winning the FA Cup by defeating Manchester City on Sunday 11th February. The match is being played at Meadow Park, kick-off 12.30pm. You can watch this match and all Women’s FA Cup games on the FA Player.

How do you think we’ll do against the Citizens Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….