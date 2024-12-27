Arsenal have a very small squad that is getting smaller – Buy someone in January please

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Arsenal and Bodoe/Glimt at The Arsenal Stadium in London, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

If Mikel Arteta isn’t urging the Arsenal decision-makers to be bold in the winter transfer window with his latest comments, then I really don’t know what he was doing.

Speaking to the media, Mikel Arteta highlighted what some of us Gooners have been saying—we failed to take advantage of it—about Arsenal’s summer transfer business of 2024.

Some of us felt the Gunners didn’t do enough to bolster the team for this campaign, only signing Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Tommy Setford, Neto, and Raheem Sterling while letting go of Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, Nuno Tavares, Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah, and Cedric Soares. Surely that wasn’t enough. Our squad depth was depleted, and worse, most of our new signings have struggled with injuries. It is also worth noting that Riccardo Calafiori is the only recruit likely to break into this Arsenal team.

With that out of the way, it should be no surprise that Arteta highlighted his problems. “We started the season with one of the thinnest squads in the Premier League,” Arteta said.

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, the Arsenal decision-makers need to support Arteta. They failed him last summer by not bolstering his attack. Now, there are enough reasons to reinforce the Spaniard’s squad. Can they try signing players like Nico Williams, Mohammed Kudus, or Viktor Gyökeres? Those are players Arsenal may need to break the bank for, but they could be worth it.

As high-flying as Liverpool are and as poor as Manchester City are, in the summer we could either be saying, “Hadn’t we signed ‘Player X’ and ‘Player Y’, City would have stood a chance against us,” or “We never capitalized on that Liverpool slip.”

What do you think?

Darren N

