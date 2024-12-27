Arsenal have a very small squad that is getting smaller – Buy someone in January please

If Mikel Arteta isn’t urging the Arsenal decision-makers to be bold in the winter transfer window with his latest comments, then I really don’t know what he was doing.
Speaking to the media, Mikel Arteta highlighted what some of us Gooners have been saying—we failed to take advantage of it—about Arsenal’s summer transfer business of 2024.
Some of us felt the Gunners didn’t do enough to bolster the team for this campaign, only signing Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Tommy Setford, Neto, and Raheem Sterling while letting go of Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, Nuno Tavares, Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah, and Cedric Soares. Surely that wasn’t enough. Our squad depth was depleted, and worse, most of our new signings have struggled with injuries. It is also worth noting that Riccardo Calafiori is the only recruit likely to break into this Arsenal team.
With that out of the way, it should be no surprise that Arteta highlighted his problems. “We started the season with one of the thinnest squads in the Premier League,” Arteta said.
With the winter transfer window fast approaching, the Arsenal decision-makers need to support Arteta. They failed him last summer by not bolstering his attack. Now, there are enough reasons to reinforce the Spaniard’s squad. Can they try signing players like Nico Williams, Mohammed Kudus, or Viktor Gyökeres? Those are players Arsenal may need to break the bank for, but they could be worth it.
As high-flying as Liverpool are and as poor as Manchester City are, in the summer we could either be saying, “Hadn’t we signed ‘Player X’ and ‘Player Y’, City would have stood a chance against us,” or “We never capitalized on that Liverpool slip.”
What do you think?
Darren N
We have NOT got a small squad. But if the article writer thinks we have. He needs to explain after 5 years, nearly a billion invested and numerous players let go for free. Why we have a small squad, say compared too Liverpool? Who are one year into their project, have had 6 players out and are still managing to be 9 points ahead of us.
Sorry Liverpool are in the first year of their rebuild.
I don’t think it’s squad depth that is Arsenal’s issue! Check out Liverpool squad, they don’t also have a large squad. Injuries, form of players and the manager tactics is basically responsible for the present position of any team. Last season Arsenal do not have much injury issues, yet they did not win anything. Quality acquisition and the Manager tactics really matters here!
Slapping us in the face.
Liverpool do not have a huge squad but have been less affected by injuries to key players this season. Overall, they seem to have a slightly more balanced squad than we have mainly due to their attacking options. With Salah in the form he is they will also always be a threat against any team.
There is no doubt that Slot has got them playing well and consistently. Slot would currently obviously rank amongst the world’s best.
Arsenal do have an issue with squad depth. Unfortunately, we now also have a significant injury problem.
The recruitment of Sterling was the straw which broke the camels back as far as I am concerned ,adding to the numerous errors of judgement made by Arteta and his Management team in their attempts to “strengthen” our squad.Merino may yet prove to be a decent signing but he has hardly set the heather on fire thus far, and as far as I am concerned the jury is still out as far as Calafiori is concerned particularly in view of his record of injuries during the past year or two.He is basically a very decent LCB who is unlikely to shine in a LB role,whether inverted or otherwise as, unlike Timber, he lacks real pace in recovery.The injury to Saka is a blow from which we may be unable to overcome in the January transfer window and there is absolutely no point in bringing in someone unless they have been a long term target with real quality.
Where the money coming from to sign players ?
Arteta as spent an insane amount of money in 5 years ,not a problem if you sell at a decent lvl ,like Chelsea and mancity .
That is where as a club we are awful,given players away ,holding onto players until their value is laughable.
A recurring practice under this manager .
Now fans expect the club to try and buy our way out of trouble because apparently we don’t have a big enough squad after 5 years and countless monies spent .
Let me guess it’s still Wenger and Emerys fault with the squad Arteta was left with .
