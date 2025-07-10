Arsenal have added Argentinian coach to their backroom staff

The Gunners have officially announced the arrival of Gabriel Heinze in North London as he joins Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff for the upcoming campaign. The Argentinian will fill the void left by the departure of Carlos Cuesta and is now set to work closely with the Spaniard going forward. Cuesta recently left the club to join Italian side Parma. The 29-year-old became the youngest manager in Europe’s top five leagues as a result of that move, which would have been a blow to Mikel Arteta.

The young coach was a key figure within the backroom setup and played a crucial role in Arsenal’s recent resurgence. His five-year stay at the club will be remembered fondly, but the Gunners have acted swiftly to appoint a replacement.

Heinze brings high-level playing pedigree and coaching experience

Gabriel Heinze’s appointment was confirmed on the club’s official website. The former Argentina international is now part of the Arsenal first-team coaching staff and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach. During his playing days, Heinze was a defender for some of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He also shares a brief connection with Mikel Arteta, as the pair played together at PSG during a single season. The two have remained in touch over the years, and reports suggest Arteta had already earmarked Heinze as a potential addition to his coaching team even before Cuesta’s departure.

Arsenal hope fresh coaching injection will help deliver silverware

Heinze began his managerial career in Argentina with Godoy Cruz, before short spells with Argentinos Juniors, Atalanta United and Newell’s Old Boys. His longest managerial stint came with Vélez Sarsfield, where he spent three years before leaving in 2020.

While his managerial record may appear underwhelming, with several one-year stints, the 73-cap Argentinian international brings valuable insight and top-level experience. Arsenal will hope his arrival helps the team push toward major silverware in the upcoming season.

Benjamin Kenneth

