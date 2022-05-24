Arsenal are claimed to have held talks with Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible move away from Napoli this summer.

The Nigerian international moved to Serie A from Lille last summer for a sizeable fee, and ended the season with an average of three goals or assists for every four appearances (18 goal & 6 assists from his 32 outings in all competitions).

With the Gunners definitely in the hunt for a new striker this summer, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out and able to discuss terms over a free transfer away from the club, we are actively trying to find suitable replacements to lead the line going into the new campaign.

Osimhen is a name that has continually popped up, and Goal is now reporting that we have already held talks with his representatives ahead of a possible move, although they add that a deal will not be easy to accomplish, given the fee that will be needed to persuade Napoli to sell, and with the Azzurri having qualified for the Champions League, a competition we came close to playing in next term.

I hope we can persuade him that now is the right time to join the club, as I do believe that he will help take us to the next level. Our choice of striker this summer will likely play a huge role in our project.

I actually think we would be able to agree a fee with Napoli for his signature, which would mean that the player could have the final say on whether he will move or not.

Do you think our CL disappointment could end our bid to sign Osimhen this summer? Who should be our next best option to sign instead?

Patrick

