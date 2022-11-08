Arsenal have already sold 30,000 tickets for crucial Emirates clash with Man United Women

30,000 ticket sold for Arsenal’s WSL clash with Manchester United at Emirates By Michelle

Arsenal Women will face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on 19th November, in the next game of their winning WSL campaign. This is their first game back after the international break.

Our Gunners are currently top of the Women’s Super League and top of their UEFA Women’s Champions League group. Oh and they just happened to break another WSL record with 14 consecutive wins across 2021/22 season and the current 2022/23 season.

Arsenal are level on points with 2nd place Chelsea, who are of course the current WSL champions having pipped Arsenal at the post by one point to win the trophy last season. BUT our Gunners have a better goal difference AND still have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Arsenal had an easy 4-0 win away at Leicester on Sunday afternoon and Chelsea defeated the League leaders Manchester United away 3-1 on Sunday evening, moving them up to 2nd spot in the WSL and sliding an unhappy Manchester United from 1st to 3rd. That’s football for you!

So as Arsenal face Manchester United, our Gunners are Numero Uno and Manchester United are third in the WSL league. This is surely going to be the feistiest of matches! And with tickets sales already at 30,000 that number can only rise as the momentum builds! Snap up those tickets Gooners! This is set to be our biggest WSL match THIS YEAR before we meet champions Chelsea ourselves on 15th January..

Purchase tickets for Manchester United game here

Purchase tickets for Chelsea game here

Have you got your tickets for these ‘Clash of the Titans’ games at Emirates stadium?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….