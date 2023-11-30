Arsenal have an amazing 20 Women players in these International’s – Where and when?

Arsenal Women’s fans must be bored this coming week as they won’t be able to watch their favorite team, which is in form at the moment. That said, there’s no need to worry, you can still watch the Gunner women represent their nations. Below is a list of our women set to feature on international duty and the fixtures they are to play in:

Manuel Zinsberger (Nations League)

France versus Austria (Friday, December 1)

Austria versus Norway (Tuesday, December 5)

Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse (Friendly)

Canada versus Australia (Saturday, December 2)

Canada versus Australia (Tuesday, December 5)

Lotte Wubben Moy, Beth Mead, and Alessia Russo (Nations League)

England versus the Netherlands (Friday, December 1)

Scotland versus England (Tuesday, December 5)

Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney-Cross (friendlies)

Canada versus Australia (Saturday, December 2)

Canada versus Australia (Tuesday, December 5)

Katie McCabe (Nations League)

Ireland versus Hungary (Friday, December 1)

N. Ireland versus Ireland (Tuesday, December 5)

Noelle Maritz and Lia Walti (Nations League)

Switzerland versus Sweden (Friday, December 1)

Italy versus Sweden (Tuesday, December 5)

Laia Codina (Nations League)

Spain versus Italy (Friday, December 1)

Spain versus Sweden (Tuesday, December 5)

Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, and Stina Blackstenius (Nations League)

Switzerland versus Sweden (Friday, December 1)

Spain versus Sweden (Tuesday, December 5)

Frida Maanum (Nations League)

Norway versus Portugal (Friday, December 1)

Austria versus Norway (Tuesday, December 5)

Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema (Nations League)

England versus the Netherlands (Friday, December 1)

Netherlands versus Belgium (Tuesday, December 5)

Kathrine Kuhl (Nations League)

Germany versus Denmark (Friday, December 1)

Denmark versus Iceland (Tuesday, December 5)

Those are the fixtures to look out for as our Gunner women are on international break.

Check for local timings due to geographical differences. Hopefully, all goes well. Our Gunner women continue to soar, and hopefully they stay fit and will be back fit and well to face Chelsea in the massive WSL match on their return.

Michelle Maxwell

