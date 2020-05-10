Arsenal have become far too reliant on Aubameyang and they must change that dynamic

Arsenal’s summer business talk has mainly been around the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is amazing really that one player could be so important to a team that he is able to hold them to ransom by refusing to sign a new deal.

Outsiders may well ask: “why don’t we just sell him off and use the money to sign another player?”

However, as Arsenal fans, we know how crucial selling or keeping him would be to us. When a player has scored almost half of your league goals and you consider the fact that when you take away his goals, you could be struggling with relegation, then you don’t want to lose him.

With that being said, it is obvious that we are overreliant on the Gabonese attacker and that is a bad thing.

Football is a team sport and one of the most famous quotes that represent how the game is played is “no player is bigger than the team”, Arsenal didn’t think about that when we spent time enjoying Aubameyang’s goal returns.

In a time like this, we should sell Aubameyang if he wants to go and replace him while keeping the team together and showing others that they are not indispensable.

But we cannot do that with Aubameyang because he is simply too important to the team.

We could struggle when we sell him, but I believe that selling him would be the best option for us and we have to start building a team that isn’t overreliant on one single player.

An article by Jamie