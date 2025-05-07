Arsenal have been advised to snap up Premier League veteran on a free this summer

Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

After ten glittering years of Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City, the star midfielder has decided to call it quits on his time at the club. Over the course of that time, the Belgian has virtually done and won it all with the Citizens, stamping his place as a legend of the club in the process with even a potential statue being on the cards outside the Etihad. In recent years, injuries have taken a toll on him which has obviously resulted in a drop off in output. Nevertheless the 33-year-old still is one of the best midfielders in the entire league and still possesses the quality to impact and win big games. His match winning goal last time out, against Wolves, is a perfect example of this.

Considering this, one can only wonder where he’ll end up after he leaves City. The links to Saudi clubs have been ever present but the Belgian has indicated a willingness to stay in the Premier League. Looking at potential suitors, Arsenal have been advised to snap him up on a free. Speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie O’hara has suggested that Arsenal signing the Belgian will be a no-brainer. “Every team in the Premier League would take Kevin De Bruyne. If he is genuinely going to go, Mikel Arteta knows him, he should get straight on the phone and say: ‘Come and sign for Arsenal, we’ll win the league with you. I’m going to sign a striker, I’m going to have you in midfield. We’ll sort it out with you and Odegaard.’

“They’ve got Champions League football. I would be straight on the phone, give him whatever he wants, get him in that team because he’s a winner, he knows how to win, and he is still a top player. It makes a huge difference.”

Bringing De Bruyne in would certainly improve the squad. The wealth of experience and Premier League know-how will be invaluable to our relatively young squad. On the football side of things, his potential arrival coupled with a striker addition will do wonders for our attack, significantly boosting our chances of finally getting over the line in the process. That being said, it will come with some drawbacks with the biggest being his age. The Belgian international will turn 34 next month and that will be of huge concern for Arsenal as potential suitors. Furthermore, his wages will be another issue. He’s currently on astronomical wages at City and I don’t think he’ll take a pay cut in potentially the last big move of his career!

Overall he would be a good signing for the club (IMO) but let me get your opinion gooners. Should Arsenal pursue a move?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…