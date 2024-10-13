Arsenal have by far the best defence and it’s defence that wins trophies! It’s fact

Arsenal has been on the rise ever since Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019, and there has been significant improvement ever since. Even though they have gone through a rough period, Arteta and Edu have been able to rebuild the team into a formidable team. However, one thing remains missing for this group of players and Mikel Arteta, and that is winning a major trophy.

Mikel Arteta was able to win the F.A Cup in his first season although a season that was impaled by Covid-19, but Arteta has only won 2 community shields since then, although the Gunners have been able to finish second twice in the Premier League and have qualified for the UCL in back-to-back seasons after missing out for 6 seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s army now has another chance to see if they can win a major trophy this season, but why not go for the whole four competitions they are playing in? Arsenal throughout last season had the best defense across Europe to five leagues and did a good job with the traditional big 6 in the premier league as they did not lose to any of them, a record that has also continued this season as they beat City rival Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and a 2-2 draw against current champions Manchester City with ten men, and all away from home.

Arsenal’s defense has been its best attribute since last season. With the likes of Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, and new signing Calafiori, Arsenal can defend its way to winning titles, and as they say, Attack wins you games, but defense wins you titles.

Hashim