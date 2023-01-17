Arsenal have certainly now proven they can thrive under pressure

Before this weekend’s games, Antonio Conte implied that Arsenal needed to demonstrate their ability to thrive under pressure if they were to have any chance of winning the Premier League, saying to the Tottenham Youtube: “Arsenal are doing very well. Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree and will feel the real possibility to win again, especially because Liverpool already lost a lot of points – the same for Chelsea and Manchester United.”

The weekend results favoured Arsenal, as Manchester City failed to win and thus dropped three points, while the Gunners won the North London derby against Conte's bottlers, increasing the gap between them at the top of the league table and Manchester City at number two to eight points. Certainly, with an 8-point lead, Arsenal cannot be under pressure, don't you think?

William Saliba believes Arsenal are not under pressure, and if they are, opponents should be aware that they thrive under pressure. “There’s no pressure because we play for that. It’s better to have this pressure when you are at the top, than when you are down at the bottom. It’s better to keep going like this, and we don’t have to have pressure,” said Saliba as per the Mirror.

“After the summer, when I saw the team and the mentality, I told myself, “Yeah, we can do something this season.” We are focused on ourselves. We are not focused on our rivals. We have to keep going like this and stay focused only on ourselves.

“It’s never enough. We know we have a lot of games to go. We have to be focused because things can change quickly.”

Saliba also discussed the upcoming match against a resurgent Manchester United. Manchester United are unbeaten in nine games, but the Frenchman believes they can give them a taste of what it’s like to lose when they visit the Emirates. “They are the only team to beat us this season in the Premier League, and we want to beat them again at home. We will prepare very well for this game, I think, and I hope we will win in front of our fans,” added Saliba.

A win this weekend will certainly dispel any doubts that are still festering. Having come away from our games against Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham with 7 points, this is the last hurdle in our run of tough fixtures….