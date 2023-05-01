Arsenal have clearly overachieved this season despite enormous pessure

At the start of the season, Arsenal were dismissed as top four contenders. Most football experts in all media outlets in England were utterly dismissive of Arsenal’s top 4 prospects. In August 2022 for example, out of the 23 BBC Sport football pundits, only 8 thought Arsenal would finish in the top 4 and none of those thought Arsenal would finish higher than 4th!
No one tipped Arsenal to be title contenders. So for Arteta’s men to be running champions Man City this close with only a handful of games to the end of the season, shows just how far the Gunners have come. Mikel Arteta and Edu were very clever in the way they constructed this Arsenal team through the clever signings they made, and that has showed given the brilliant football Arsenal have played until now.
As things stand, Arsenal have guaranteed their participation in next season’s Champions League and as a result, achieved their primary target for the season with 5 games to spare.
Interestingly, they have benefited hugely from the enormous pressure that comes with competing for the league title, and next season they’ll be a year older and a lot more experienced, and will therefore be better equipped to last the distance next year.
I’ve seen some people claiming that if Arsenal missed out on winning the title this season, they might not have the same opportunity in the next ten years, opining that other teams will get better. I find that absolutely ludicrous!
Do they think that as the likes of Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea try to get better next season Arsenal will only sit back and look on? Of course not! Arteta’s team is full of very young but hugely talented players who are nowhere near their prime. The likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Ødegaard and others, will only get better
As far as I’m aware, plans to strengthen the team ahead of the 2023/24 season are already underway, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein reporting that Arsenal have drawn up a four-man shortlist consisting of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Ajax Amsterdam’s Ghanaian hotshot Muhammad Kudus to strengthen their midfield.
There’s talk of a new striker coming in too to increase options upfront, while others are reporting that Arsenal are still actively pursuing
Bayer Leverkusen’s French winger, Moussa Diaby and that his club are ready to sell him.
That’s not to mention Spain’s sensational 18-year-old right-back, Ivan Fresneda, who nearly joined in the winter window. Were those to join, Arsenal would not be a team to mess around with, no doubt about that!
So, have Arsenal underwhelmed this season? Absolutely not. Any team destined for sustained success is built over a period of time, and whoever cares to see can clearly see that Arsenal under Arteta are on a serious upward trajectory. They started this season with a target of securing Champions League football and Champions League football they’ve secured and, against all odds, gave themselves a chance of winning the title, against all odds!
The chance to win it may have gone away from them this season, but the experience the players have achieved from being title contenders will stand them in great stead next season, as they launch a more serious challenge for the title.
Have they overachieved, therefore? Absolutely!
Yes. We have achieved our target which is top 4. But wasn’t it the same target for last season? It’s taken is 2 seasons to achieve the target for 1 season. I would rather say we were “HIGH FLYING” this season rather than “over achieving”. And guess what. “HIGH FLYING” will hardly fill the pages of history.
Capitulating last season’s ending as well as this season’s ending due to THE SAME ISSUES shows there are still serious problems not resolved
Last season target was to qualify for any European Cup, not Champions league precisely
No it was not. Arteta himself said he wanted Arsenal back in the C L inside 3 years, which was last season.
Overachiever
Funny, a Leicester team from no where won the league, it’s about finishing the story, that Leicester team would have come second and be remembered as a wonderful season for the size of the club but they saw the opportunity and grabbed it, this opportunity will not come around every season, many clubs were having a terrible season we were fantastic and created a healthy enough lead that should be able to see us through the line but failed, in few years time this could be remembered as a squandered opportunity.
Our best performance against city has come from the Fa cup and on that night we had Trossart,Vieira,Tierney,Nkettiah rob holding all starting while city had their full squad but we played so well that city managed a one nil Victory, what I saw that night was a team set up to man mark city players all over the pitch AnD they struggled to the extend gadiola had to change tactics in the game, the point was the team had what they needed to cross the line but was let down by the manager tactically and squad management skills, last year we experienced same lost 3 in a row went to Stanford bridge with a back 3 and got the win
At this point of the season, it’s not about principles, it’s not about dominant football, it’s about 3 points this is called the business end of the season when everyone is fighting, city didn’t do much against Fulham yesterday other than grab the points, it’s not about trying a flirk, skills or showing that you are the best team, it’s about going out there and bringing the points by any means thats what it’s all about at this time of the season if that has been in our managers mind we would not have lost all these points we recently dropped from a position of strength
It was Arsenals to lose. But naivety crept in.
We play same style as city, only thing is they are better at it. So when meeting them, change tactics to defensive and counter attacks, but the manager thought we could match them boy to man. Leading two against West Ham and continue to play as if the game is still nil/nil.
I would say the manager could have done better with game management. He failed the test
You are right Gun down.
Poor game management. It’s all about points not style. If you are leading 2 up. Change tactics immediately and use defensive plus counter attacks.
You are absolutely right.
Arsenal made a formidable start to the season. We took the lead in the table. When the league resumed after the WC break, everybody was concernbed about how we would cope, when starting up again, and we would be without Jesus.
Again we stood up to the pressure, and just kept going.
It is because the progress is built on a solid foundation laid over the past couple of years, and there is every chance, we can do well again in the coming years.
Yes, more can be expected next season from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. But, every season is always the same. Some “big” teams will underperform, also next year.
We are, where we are in our own right and not because others have faltered.
Arsenal behind the league champion since 2017.:
2016/2017 #1 Chelsea, Arsenal #5, 18 points behind.
2017/2018 #1 Man.City, Arsenal #6, 37 points behind.
2018/2019 #1 Man.City, Arsenal #5, 28 points behind.
2019/2020 #1 Liverpool, Arsenal #8, 43 points behind.
2020/2021 #1 Man.City, Arsenal #8, 25 points behind
There’s no doubt that we have almost closed the gap, and I believe our progression will continue next season 🔴⚪️
Sorry, I forgot the 2021/2022 season.
#1 Man.City, Arsenal #5, 24 points behind.
I hope we get the two English players Ornstein’s touting. They’re best of mates and look to be in need of “a new challenge”, or whatever they call it these days.
Arteta is still learning on the job, and has almost completed his best season, and will get better, and the team along with him.
We’ll challenge again. This season has been quite a ride.
Nice saying Jax 👍
Yes. But the second place isn’t guaranteed yet, because we still have to play against Chelsea/ Newcastle/ Brighton and we will have two more games after that
And one of those games after that is Nottingham Forest who beat Liverpool the other day and drew with Man City previously, walloped Brighton last week. Their lowly position doesn’t seem to matter when they’re at home.
Yes we have over achieved from what we have done the previous seasons where we have underachieved. Like last season we have finished higher than the season before but also like last season, we have failed to take a opportunity. 4th last season was ours and we threw it away. 1st this season was ours and we threw it away. Now i hear some people say, dont get gready!!!!! Well i am not gready just a little worried about the soft under belly that still exists. There are reasons why we have capitulated this season and it was not due to injuries ( all though they dont help ) it was due to the way we cant sustain our form under pressure. Our set up is flimsy and the way the manager and players handle it is not very inspiring. Well done for second but lets not get all gushy.