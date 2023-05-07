Arsenal have dispelled bottle job claims says Sky Sports pundit

Arsenal has shown they are not bottlers after their win against an in-form Newcastle United today.

The Gunners recovered from a poor run of form to defeat Chelsea and Newcastle and put the pressure on Manchester City ahead of the remaining league games of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s men may have lost the top spot, but they were in impressive form against Newcastle, a team a lot of people expected to beat them.

The Magpies are chasing a Champions League spot and are in superb form, which meant it would be a tough day at the office for Arsenal’s players.

However, the Gunners dug deep and won the fixture to keep themselves close to Manchester City and Sky Sports’ Lewis Jones reckons the win shows they are not bottlers.

He said: “This gritty victory should dispel any notion that this Arsenal team are bottlers. Bottle-jobs tend to crumble on occasions like this at St James’ Park – only Liverpool have beaten them here in the last year. Superb from the Gunners. Good on them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Newcastle United is not for the weak and we showed in that game that we have what it takes to deliver on a tough day.

Our players are some of the best in the competition and will be heroes if they keep winning and secure the title.