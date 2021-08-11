Arsenal have embarrassingly sold youngster to make up for their spending reckons pundit

Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie claims that Arsenal has been forced to offload Joe Willock in this transfer window because they need the money from his sale.

The Gunners loaned the 21-year-old to Newcastle for the second half of last season and his stunning form for them has persuaded the Geordies to return with an offer to sign him permanently.

David Ornstein tweeted earlier this month that the Magpies have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sell him.

Most Arsenal fans would have been expecting to watch him play for their club in the upcoming season.

But he has always struggled to fit into Mikel Arteta’s style of play and it seems the former midfielder has decided it would be best to cash in on him and sign a player more suited to his style of play.

McAvennie says the Gunners have had to sell him because they need funds to make up for their own spending, even though it is an embarrassing decision.

“Arsenal have spent a lot of money,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Not just this summer but in the past. Willock will score more goals than most of their players.

“It looks embarrassing for Arsenal. They have a young boy who is doing better than the strikers.

“Arsenal have total faith in their frontmen, rightly or wrongly, and because they spent loads of money on them they have to keep playing.

“If they want to bring more players in they have to sell and Willock was the prime candidate to go.

“Knowing Arsenal, they will probably stick a bid in for him in a few years.”