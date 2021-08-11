Arsenal have embarrassingly sold youngster to make up for their spending reckons pundit

Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie claims that Arsenal has been forced to offload Joe Willock in this transfer window because they need the money from his sale.
The Gunners loaned the 21-year-old to Newcastle for the second half of last season and his stunning form for them has persuaded the Geordies to return with an offer to sign him permanently.
David Ornstein tweeted earlier this month that the Magpies have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sell him.
Most Arsenal fans would have been expecting to watch him play for their club in the upcoming season.
But he has always struggled to fit into Mikel Arteta’s style of play and it seems the former midfielder has decided it would be best to cash in on him and sign a player more suited to his style of play.
McAvennie says the Gunners have had to sell him because they need funds to make up for their own spending, even though it is an embarrassing decision.
“Arsenal have spent a lot of money,” McAvennie told Football Insider.
“Not just this summer but in the past. Willock will score more goals than most of their players.
“It looks embarrassing for Arsenal. They have a young boy who is doing better than the strikers.
“Arsenal have total faith in their frontmen, rightly or wrongly, and because they spent loads of money on them they have to keep playing.
“If they want to bring more players in they have to sell and Willock was the prime candidate to go.
“Knowing Arsenal, they will probably stick a bid in for him in a few years.”
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
I hope it is not another Matinezi mistake. I’m beginning to doubt my faith in Arteta to take us further.
Keep the faith till the end of the season
Who says Martinez is going to have a good season this year. He could have performed as he had a point to prove, now he’s lost a little bit of hunger. Willock just isn’t creative enough for Arteta at the moment, let him go put clauses in the sale and move on.
@James
Then who is creative enough? Since Arsenal have been creating boat loads of chances, leading to goals. Who’s been creating them? I’ll wait…
Apparently they are a distance apart on personal Terms .
I hope the deal falls through ..
If we buy Ramsdale, then the club really is dead.
We’ve spent little money on average players before. We’ve spent big on players who have performed well and on paper looked like good deals despite the outcome.
Ramsdale is not cheap and not a,good player.
Zero caps, 3 relegations, £30 millions. Well, never has our season been over even before first round. Better luck next summer.
Willock had a freak spell after years of under achieving erratic often hopeless appearances andcwe are supposed to take heed of what this fool says? I dont understand why AFC bloggerscwould print their pointless utterances
DOH!
Hope u know willock is just 21…..when u say years of under achievement, I don’t understand wat u mean….he ain’t Messi , haaland or mbappe so u know…. he is willock and one of the best young players in the country but our confused club is willing to sell for 25 and buy a relegated ramsdale for 30…
@Silentstan
And yet, you posted your “pointless utterance”, which also exposed your cluelessness…
Just waiting for Willock’s value to skyrocket as the bigger clubs come in for his services – until then, Maca what’s his name could assemble a list of players we have sold and then bought back… can only think of Martin Keown off the top of my head.
Perhaps he’s getting confused with chelsea and LUKAKA… didn’t he once play for them, or am I just confused again?